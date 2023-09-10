Open Menu

DIEZ Launches ‘MIT DesignX Dubai’ Accelerator In Partnership With Massachusetts Institute Of Technology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2023 | 10:30 PM

DIEZ launches ‘MIT DesignX Dubai’ Accelerator in partnership with Massachusetts Institute of Technology

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2023) Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to introduce MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator, MIT’s first accelerator in the region aimed at facilitating the establishment of innovative businesses.
The agreement was signed by Dr.

Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ and Hashim Sarkis, Dean of the school of Architecture & Planning at MIT, at the MIT campus in Boston, US.
With a strong focus on sustainability, this innovative venture accelerator programme will empower entrepreneurs in the region to devise efficient and sustainable solutions for the world’s most pressing challenges facing the urban environment in diverse areas such as water, climate, food security and energy, through design innovation.


The accelerator provides comprehensive business development and design support, including access to MIT mentors, investors and corporate partners.
The DesignX Dubai will be guided by distinguished MIT faculty, operating under the management of the Global Growth Hub (GGH), a leading Dubai-based management and consulting firm specialised in fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth.


Commenting on this initiative, Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), said: “DIEZ prioritises technology-driven sustainable development and supports entrepreneurs that offer smart city solutions to boost efficiency.

Through our partnership with MIT and GGH, we aim to catalyse the creation of revolutionary solutions that address global challenges while positioning Dubai as a hub for sustainable entrepreneurship.

DesignX signifies a substantial leap towards advancing sustainability-focused innovation not just within Dubai, but globally.


Dr. Al Zarooni added: “By nurturing entrepreneurial creativity and empowering innovators to bring their visions to life, this partnership underscores DIEZ’s commitment to fulfilling its role as a hub for attracting and nurturing talent, technology and knowledge, as outlined in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.”
Hashim Sarkis, Dean of the School of Architecture & Planning at MIT, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, saying: “This initiative will provide an ideal platform for cutting-edge projects to flourish, showcasing MIT's unwavering dedication to addressing global challenges through innovation and entrepreneurship.

By granting teams access to MIT's accomplished faculty, mentors, and resources, we aim to foster groundbreaking solutions for a more sustainable future.”
He added: “DIEZ is the ideal partner for this initiative, given its commitment to smart city solutions and its status as a preferred destination for technology entrepreneurs.”
With a global footprint spanning Hong Kong, Venice, Boston, Mexico City and Reykjavik, DesignX has nurtured and graduated 118 companies with a combined portfolio valuation of approximately US$1 billion.
Since its establishment in 2016, the MIT DesignX programme has been at the forefront of driving design innovation and fostering ventures that address crucial issues and opportunities in design, urban environments and human-built interactions.

By harnessing the profound expertise of MIT's faculty and mentors, the MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator will guide ten visionary teams through developing their sustainability-focused innovations, from conceptualisation to practical realisation.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Water Dubai Guide Hong Kong Venice Mexico City Boston Hub 2016 From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transpor ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transport Master Plan 2030

5 minutes ago
 Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Instituti ..

Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Institutions gather momentum at G20 Sum ..

6 minutes ago
 ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to a ..

ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 20 ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit: A strategi ..

UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit: A strategic position and proactive prese ..

6 minutes ago
 World Media Seminar at IGCF 2023, an ideal platfor ..

World Media Seminar at IGCF 2023, an ideal platform highlighting media sector’ ..

6 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima condoles Moroccan people over victi ..

Sheikha Fatima condoles Moroccan people over victims of earthquake

2 hours ago
Mariam Almheiri calls African nations to sign Lead ..

Mariam Almheiri calls African nations to sign Leaders Declaration on Food System ..

2 hours ago
 G20 commits to work for positive outcomes at UAE-h ..

G20 commits to work for positive outcomes at UAE-hosted WTO Ministerial Conferen ..

2 hours ago
 Outcomes of G20 Summit are crucial for COP28: Germ ..

Outcomes of G20 Summit are crucial for COP28: German official

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi urges women to challenge workplac ..

Bodour Al Qasimi urges women to challenge workplace discrimination

4 hours ago
 Expo Sharjah, UK-based Bett discuss collaboration

Expo Sharjah, UK-based Bett discuss collaboration

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops Super 4 clash between In ..

Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops Super 4 clash between India, Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East