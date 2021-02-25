DIFC Academy, London based FinTech platform partner to enable world-class digital education

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) The DIFC academy announced it has partnered with EdAid, the London based FinTech platform dedicated to increasing access to higher education, to launch the Future Campus. The platform will offer online education opportunities to UAE nationals and residents from leading global academic institutions.

The initiative supports the UAE Vision 2021 to build a competitive knowledge-based economy by developing local capabilities driven by sustained investment in education. It will become a catalyst for expanding and deepening Dubai and DIFC’s talent pool, whose acquired knowledge and skills will support the growth of more sustainable, inclusive societies and economies.

The Future Campus will become the fourth initiative at the DIFC Academy, alongside three schools dedicated to Finance, Law and Management.

The opening of the Future Campus coincides with the DIFC Academy’s transition into the new state-of-the-art DIFC Innovation Hub at Gate Avenue. The Future Campus will welcome up to 25,000 students a year, offering programmes that focus on acquiring the necessary skills and knowledge to develop a sustainable and innovative future for the global finance industry.

Students will benefit from the Centre’s dynamic and vibrant ecosystem, including a supportive environment to apply to over 400 online degree programmes, practical skills-based training courses, and vocational boot camps and study with a community of peers. All eligible online education opportunities are powered by 2U, Inc.

, an education technology company, and will include a number of programmes focused on AI, Blockchain Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, Data Analytics and FinTech.

DIFC Academy and EdAid will also offer students career guidance, mentoring and networking opportunities, including internship and employment prospects with over 2,500 companies based within DIFC.

Commenting on the announcement, Alya Al Zarouni, Executive Vice President of Operations and Head of DIFC Academy, DIFC Authority said, "DIFC is committed to shaping the future of finance through collaboration, innovation, and technology. The Future Campus will become part of the DIFC Academy and will accelerate the country’s economic growth by developing much-needed local talent. In time, they will lead the transformation of the financial sector, delivering positive impact and sustained growth. Given the breadth of campus’ offering, we will also be able to supply talent that will contribute to a revolution in other industries that will contribute to economic growth in Dubai, the region and major international economies."

Tom Woolf, Founder & CEO of EdAid, said, "Providing affordable access to high-quality online education and driving life-changing outcomes are everything to us at EdAid. Students enrolled in selected online courses will have access to co-working, co-study space within the Future Campus along with access to the DIFC’s comprehensive and vibrant ecosystem."