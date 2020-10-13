UrduPoint.com
DIFC Becomes Region’s First Fully Accredited Member Of Global Privacy Assembly

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:45 PM

DIFC becomes region’s first fully accredited member of Global Privacy Assembly

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, has announced that the Centre has joined the Global Privacy Assembly as a fully accredited member.

The appointment follows the enactment of the Data Protection Law, DIFC Law No 5. of 2020 which underscores DIFC’s commitment to applying international best practice. It also reinforces key privacy principles including accountability, safeguards for international transfers, and support of data subjects’ rights especially with respect to emerging technology issues.

The Global Privacy Assembly is an international group, established in 1979 as the premier global forum for data protection and privacy authorities. The Assembly is comprised of more than 130 leading global Information and Privacy Authorities and Commissioners. Led by the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office, it is an independent authority set up to uphold information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals.

DIFC will work with GPA Members to implement global best practice within data protection and privacy to support sustainable business growth and shape the future of finance, whilst effectively fulfilling privacy mandates.

Jacques Visser, Commissioner of Data Protection at DIFC Authority, commented, "We are pleased to announce that DIFC is the region’s first fully accredited Member of the Global Privacy Assembly. We continue to work relentlessly to deliver comprehensive privacy legislation that is at the forefront of global standards and supports our commitment to drive the future of finance. The accreditation will enable DIFC to build on the Centre’s reputation as a leading global financial centre focused on innovation and collaboration, whilst also promoting ethical data sharing."

