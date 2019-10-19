DIFC Courts, Emirates Auction sign cooperation agreement

The Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Courts has signed a cooperation agreement with Emirates Auction, paving the way for collaboration to assist with the execution of court decisions

Commenting on the signing, Justice Omar Al Muhairi, Deputy Chief Justice at DIFC Courts, said, "We can only continue to maintain and enhance our reputation as one of the world’s leading commercial courts by achieving the highest standards of service. As part of our ongoing initiatives, this collaboration agreement with Emirates Auction follows an already long standing relationship with them and will contribute to a more efficient and smooth experience for our court users."

For his part, Abdulla M. Al Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with the DIFC Courts, which is best known for leadership, judicial excellence, efficient services and settling complex and cross-border disputes. There is no doubt the agreement will enrich our expertise.

"We will harness our experience to expedite and simplify auctioning procedures using the latest systems and innovative methods that meet the highest standards of safety and ease of use."

He stressed that Emirates Auction has effectively surmounted all challenges and difficulties with regard to auctioning mechanism, which necessitates specific technical and commercial procedures. To that end, Emirates Auction developed a set of rules that govern the auctioning procedures in line with all applicable laws and made sure that we provide all forms of logistical support including equipment, technological facilities and professional manpower.

Emirates Auction’s system allows all judicial appointments to take place in the same court; this led to a shortening procedures time, applying best judicial services for litigants, lawyers and experts. Procedures prior to the previous appointment system, used to take 10 days and three hours in average, while the online judicial system reduced the time to one hour and 50 minutes only.