DIFC Hosts Inaugural Cohort Of Emirati Students From Young Economist Programme

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:45 PM

DIFC hosts inaugural cohort of Emirati students from Young Economist Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, has welcomed the first batch of Emirati students from the Young Economist Programme, an initiative by the Federal Youth Authority. Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the programme is a first of its kind in the Arab world and aims to build the capabilities of youth to become future leaders in business and economics.

The briefing was attended by the first cohort of 50 young people who were selected to join the prestigious programme. The event was held in DIFC’s FinTech Hive at Gate Avenue and featured sessions from speakers including Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC and members of DIFC’s senior management.

In his welcome remarks, Essa Kazim provided insight to the DIFC which is home to more than 2,500 companies including more than 230 FinTech firms.

Attendees learned how Dubai’s finance industry contributes for a third of the Emirate’s GDP. Sessions also highlights how DIFC is the region’s largest financial ecosystem and home to start-ups, entrepreneurs and leading financial firms who use DIFC to access the fast-growing markets of the middle East, Africa and South Asia.

The cohort also gained knowledge on how DIFC clients collaborate to address scenarios and create solutions to tomorrow’s financial challenges, whilst shaping the future of finance. Many students were also intrigued to understand more about DIFC’s comprehensive regulatory and legal infrastructure.

More Stories From Middle East

