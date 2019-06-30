UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIFC Introduces Business-friendly Regulatory Regime For Prescribed Companies

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 04:15 PM

DIFC introduces business-friendly regulatory regime for prescribed companies

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) The Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, is set to make structuring and financing faster, economical, and more flexible. Under a newly introduced regime, structures such as Intermediate Special Purpose Vehicles and Special Purpose Companies will now be classified as 'Prescribed Companies'.

The new prescribed companies regime expands the previous regime to also allow certain firms to establish themselves in the DIFC with more flexible office requirements.

These include firms are either regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority or a recognised International Financial Services Regulator. FinTech firms, Family Offices, Holding and Investment Companies, as well as Aviation Companies and firms involved in structured finance will also be eligible to establish a prescribed company in the centre.

The annual licencing fee for these companies has also been reduced to US$1,000, with an incorporation fee of $100.

Regarding the new regime, Jacques Visser, Chief Legal Officer, DIFC Authority, said, "The new Prescribed Companies regime is a very positive regulatory development that is going to make the DIFC an even more accessible jurisdiction for businesses looking to tap into the MEASA opportunity.

By replacing Intermediate Special Purpose Vehicles and Special Purpose Companies regimes with a unified, simplified and more expansive regime with a very competitive cost-structure, we are well aligned with the international best practices, while also ensuring local market needs are met."

The DIFC is committed to continuously enhancing its legislative infrastructure in order to give its business community the certainty and access they need to capture opportunities within the MEASA region, while operating through Dubai.

Following the recent enactment of the new DIFC Insolvency and Employment Laws, the Prescribed Companies regime will further enhance the legal and regulatory framework at the Centre, which remains the most sophisticated and business-friendly Common Law jurisdiction in the region. The new regime was unveiled during a session with Law Firms and Corporate Service Providers at the DIFC Conference Centre earlier today, in a bid to obtain market feedback on the legislative proposal, which is currently under public consultation.

Related Topics

Business Dubai Company Vehicles Market Family Best Employment

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez requests cricket fans to behave du ..

39 seconds ago

I’m sure Pak fans will be supporting us today: K ..

9 minutes ago

This wasn’t sportsmanship: DG ISPR reacts to scu ..

24 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

45 minutes ago

These celebs have been included in Pakistan’s fi ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi International Airport officially opens m ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.