DIFC, Lloyd’s To Develop Future Talent In Insurance Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Dubai International Financial academy (DIFC) Academy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lloyd's, the world's leading insurance market providing specialist insurance services to businesses in over 200 countries and territories.

The agreement builds on a longstanding partnership between the two sides. It aims to expand the Lloyd's Academy's reach, an education platform for risk professionals developed in London, to help support the development of a talent pipeline into the fast-growing middle East region.

As part of the agreement, the DIFC Academy and Lloyd's Academy will work together to organise events, educational bootcamps and on-demand learning that support the drive for talent across the insurance industry.

Alya AlZarouni, Chief Operating Officer of DIFC Authority, commented, "DIFC offers a world-class learning environment and guidance from renowned organisations to accelerate the development of talent within the sector.

We continue this legacy by expanding our existing relationship with Lloyd's.

"This initiative enables us to further develop a burgeoning sector in DIFC, representing more than 125 companies. Together, we foster industry growth while shaping the future of finance."

Dawn Miller, Lloyd's Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Lloyd's Americas, said, "The MoU between the Lloyd's Academy and DIFC to drive forward talent development and industry wide education is another step forward on this journey. I look forward to our continued work in the Middle East and helping the development of a talent pipeline into the fast-growing region."

