UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIFC Recognised By World Alliance Of International Financial Centres

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 06:30 PM

DIFC recognised by World Alliance of International Financial Centres

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has announced that its membership of the World Alliance of International Financial Centres (WAIFC) has been unanimously approved by its board.

DIFC will use its membership to collaborate with members who represent other leading global financial centres including London, Frankfurt, Paris, Tokyo and Toronto. As the highest ranked global financial centre in the region, DIFC will also be able to share best practice with members who aspire to have comparable stature. Some of these financial centres are already supported by DIFC through mutual memorandums of understanding.

Given DIFC’s vision to drive the future of finance, an active area of collaboration will relate to accelerating the use of technology within the industry. Another area of focus will be nurturing the adoption of Environment, Social and Governance goals which will support sustainable economic growth future from the industry.

Commenting on DIFC’s membership, Jennifer Reynolds, Chairwoman of the WAIFC, stated, "We are very pleased to have DIFC join our association. Dubai is a leading global financial centre, and DIFC will undoubtedly bring a valued contribution to our initiatives. We are very much looking forward to working with the colleagues in Dubai."

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, commented, "DIFC is pleased to be joining the World Alliance of International Financial Centres.

The Centre is looking forward to representing Dubai and building partnerships with other members so we can be a collective force for good. Together we can make progress on areas such as FinTech, innovation, sustainable finance and developing digital economies. We can align our approaches which will allow us to cohesively drive the future of finance."

Dr. Jochen Biedermann, Managing Director of the WAIFC, added, "DIFC has been an observer to WAIFC since last year, and we are delighted that it will join WAIFC as a full member now. DIFC has had a phenomenal development in less than twenty years from its first steps to one of the world’s leading financial centres. We are very much looking forward to exchanging best practices and learning from each other."

WAIFC is a non-profit association registered in Brussels, Belgium which represents leading international financial centres, facilitating co-operation and the exchange of best practice.

The Alliance was established in July 2018 when financial services leaders from around the globe gathered in Paris. Members vary in size and scope of activities, however they can benefit from various levels of cross fertilisation, leveraging collective and individual efficiency.

The WAIFC now represents 19 leading international financial centres across four continents. WAIFC members are from city governments, associations and similar institutions developing and promoting their financial centres.

Related Topics

World Technology Exchange Dubai Brussels London Toronto Paris Frankfurt Tokyo Progress Alliance Belgium July 2018 From Industry Share Best

Recent Stories

Sarina Isa files petition against Fawad Chaudhary ..

27 minutes ago

Inflation increasing despite strengthened exchange ..

27 minutes ago

Facebook Expands Support for Security Keys on Mobi ..

29 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Deputy Prime Minis ..

36 minutes ago

Driving sustainable development across board is st ..

1 hour ago

UAE committed to transform economy into one that i ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.