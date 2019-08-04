UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIFC Rolls-out Employee Workplace Savings Plan

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 04:15 PM

DIFC rolls-out employee workplace savings plan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) The Dubai Internationational Financial Centre, DIFC, has announced the launch of its Employee Workplace Savings, DEWS, scheme, which will offer end-of-employment benefits, as part of a funded and professionally managed contribution plan.

According to a statement released by the centre, the new plan, set to be launched from January 2020, will offer a low-cost investment platform for receiving and managing mandatory employer end-of-service contributions on behalf of employees, and any added voluntary savings by employees, including cash or cash equivalent options for those members who do not want to take investment risks with their contributions.

"Equiom, a trust services provider, has been selected to act as master trustee of the DEWS plan, whilst Zurich middle East has been selected as the scheme administrator. Zurich will be assisted in its duties by Mercer as an investment adviser, and Smart Pension as a technology services provider," the statement read.

Commenting on the announcement, Arif Amiri, CEO of the DIFC Authority, said, "Based on the extensive experience and sterling reputation of the selected service providers, having implemented and participated in similar schemes in a number of other jurisdictions, also in the region, we are confident that their collective expertise of over 70 years in this field will help secure better employee end-of-service benefits for the DIFC workforce.

"

Zurich will very soon begin the enrollment process with DIFC employers required to participate in the DEWS plan.

The introduction of the new scheme will allow companies based in the DIFC to know exactly what their liabilities to employees are, without any liability once paid. Meanwhile, employees will have secure benefits, irrespective of an employer going out of business, while having the option to earn a return on an employer’s monthly contributions and to make their own contributions in a very cost-effective and simple way.

Employers in the DIFC will have the ability to opt out of the DEWS scheme in limited circumstances, provided that they have been provided with a qualifying alternative scheme certificate by the DIFC Registrar of Companies. The guidelines as to what will qualify as a suitable alternative will be provided after 15th September 2019.

Related Topics

Technology Business Dubai Middle East January September 2019 2020 From Employment

Recent Stories

President pardons 669 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago

Musanada subcontractor platform enhances tendering ..

4 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution net profit increases to AED1.17 ..

4 hours ago

Gunman kills 20, wounds 26 at Walmart store in Tex ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: A terrible fate for the people of Idlib

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.