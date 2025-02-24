DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) The Global Privacy Assembly (GPA) has announced that Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has been selected to host the GPA conference in 2026.

The Global Privacy Assembly is an international group, established in 1979 as the premier global forum for data protection and privacy authorities. The Assembly comprises leading global Information and Privacy Authorities and Commissioners. It is an independent body that operates primarily to uphold information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals.

DIFC’s selection reflects the centre’s reputation of being at the forefront of data protection and privacy regulation in the region. With its robust Data Protection Law (DIFC Law No. 5 of 2020), DIFC ensures the highest standards of privacy and data security, fostering trust among global businesses and multi-jurisdictional stakeholders.

Hosting the GPA in 2026 will further highlight DIFC’s leadership in privacy governance, solidifying its reputation as a global hub for privacy policy, regulatory excellence, and international cooperation.

It also provides DIFC with a seat on the Assembly’s Executive Committee.

The event will be open to private industry including technology companies, consultants, law firms and non-governmental organisations as well as data protection authorities and other similar organisations admitted to the GPA as Members and Observers.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said, “DIFC has set a very high bar for comprehensive privacy and data protection regulation, initially in the middle East and is now gaining global recognition. It will be an honour to host the Global Privacy Assembly in 2026. The event will allow DIFC to showcase our world-class standards and ensure GPA members become ambassadors for Dubai.”

The last Assembly was hosted in 2024 by the Jersey Office of the Information Commissioner. When announcing that Dubai had won the bid to host the 2026 event, Jersey’s Information Commissioner Paul Vane and the Global Privacy Assembly’s Executive Committee, both expressed confidence in the capacity of the DIFC Data Protection Commissioner’s Office to organise an insightful and engaging programme.