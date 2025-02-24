DIFC To Host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) The Global Privacy Assembly (GPA) has announced that Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has been selected to host the GPA conference in 2026.
The Global Privacy Assembly is an international group, established in 1979 as the premier global forum for data protection and privacy authorities. The Assembly comprises leading global Information and Privacy Authorities and Commissioners. It is an independent body that operates primarily to uphold information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals.
DIFC’s selection reflects the centre’s reputation of being at the forefront of data protection and privacy regulation in the region. With its robust Data Protection Law (DIFC Law No. 5 of 2020), DIFC ensures the highest standards of privacy and data security, fostering trust among global businesses and multi-jurisdictional stakeholders.
Hosting the GPA in 2026 will further highlight DIFC’s leadership in privacy governance, solidifying its reputation as a global hub for privacy policy, regulatory excellence, and international cooperation.
It also provides DIFC with a seat on the Assembly’s Executive Committee.
The event will be open to private industry including technology companies, consultants, law firms and non-governmental organisations as well as data protection authorities and other similar organisations admitted to the GPA as Members and Observers.
Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said, “DIFC has set a very high bar for comprehensive privacy and data protection regulation, initially in the middle East and is now gaining global recognition. It will be an honour to host the Global Privacy Assembly in 2026. The event will allow DIFC to showcase our world-class standards and ensure GPA members become ambassadors for Dubai.”
The last Assembly was hosted in 2024 by the Jersey Office of the Information Commissioner. When announcing that Dubai had won the bid to host the 2026 event, Jersey’s Information Commissioner Paul Vane and the Global Privacy Assembly’s Executive Committee, both expressed confidence in the capacity of the DIFC Data Protection Commissioner’s Office to organise an insightful and engaging programme.
Recent Stories
AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi
DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..
Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services
Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn
Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..
Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation
MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan
Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even play full 50 overs in crucial m ..
Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dou ..
FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package
More Stories From Middle East
-
AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi6 minutes ago
-
DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly6 minutes ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025-202836 minutes ago
-
Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services36 minutes ago
-
Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation51 minutes ago
-
MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan51 minutes ago
-
UAE President meets with Italian President during state visit to Italy1 hour ago
-
Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dougaz1 hour ago
-
UAE joins Kuwait in celebrating 64th National Day2 hours ago
-
India secures semi-final spot with 6-wicket victory over Pakistan3 hours ago
-
FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package3 hours ago
-
Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture3 hours ago