DIFC unveils flagship future of finance report series

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in collaboration with its research partner Asia House, reveals the key drivers behind the deep and broad transformation of the global financial services industry across sectors and geographies in a report released today titled The Global Finance and Investment Outlook: Charting technological shifts and new global flows.

The first report has been informed by comprehensive network-based research as well as first-hand perspectives of global financial services leaders who are part of DIFC’s financial services related ecosystem.

It highlights global financial trends shaping the flow of capital and talent, reveals emerging growth corridors, discusses geoeconomic uncertainties, and provides an overarching outlook for the future of the industry.

Commenting on launch of the report series, Salmaan Jaffery, Chief business Development Officer, DIFC Authority, said, “The global financial services industry is in a new era. Through our Future of Finance series, we will share insights on how the industry is experiencing rapid and far-reaching transformation, fuelled by a redrawing of the global capital landscape. Our inaugural report discusses a shift of the economic centre of gravity eastwards, the emergence of new economic corridors, expectations from talent, and the revolutionary impact of AI. Against this backdrop, Dubai and DIFC hold a distinctive position in the future of finance as the gateway to the region’s emerging economies and a centre for global wealth and capital, strategically positioned between East and West.”

Michael Lawrence OBE, Chief Executive, Asia House, added, “The global financial services sector is evolving rapidly in the face of geographical and structural shifts and advances in technology. The Future of Finance series examines the impact of these profound changes and the way in which financial services are adapting.

Our first report explores the key trends and risks that need to be at the forefront of thinking among global finance leaders. We are delighted to be partnering with DIFC in this important research.”

The report states that in an evolving economic environment, financial services firms are looking for an environment that is conducive to scalable growth, with forward-thinking regulations, a strong legal framework, strategic location and high-growth opportunities backed by skilled talent and innovation readiness. Shifts in capital allocation and growing investor interest in private markets are also explored with Dubai positioned favourably due to its status as home to the region’s highest concentration of wealth. DIFC provides financial services companies access to USD 4trn worth of private and family wealth, and is playing an important role in converting these large pools of regional wealth into investable capital.

The report explores global monetary policy, emerging market opportunities and new growth corridors that are reshaping the financial services industry. It discusses the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and digitisation, Islamic Finance, sustainable finance, private credit, and far-reaching influences of geoeconomic relations between major economies of the east and west.

Providing an overview of the geoeconomic shifts and uncertain market conditions impacting the world, the report gives an account of risks to navigate. These include interest rate movements, inflationary pressures, protectionism and bridging of the talent gap in the financial services sector.

It also highlights the movement of wealth across geographies, the factors causing these shifts, and implications for the financial services sector.