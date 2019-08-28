DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has announced that the new Employment Law - No 2 of 2019 - will come into effect on August 28t, 2019.

The DIFC Employment Law enhancements are integral to creating an attractive environment for the almost 24,000-strong workforce based in the DIFC to thrive, while protecting and balancing the interests of both employers and employees, said Essa Kazim, governor of DIFC, in a statement earlier.

Revised provisions coming into effect address key issues, including paternity leave, sick pay and end-of-service settlements.