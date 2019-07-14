Digital adoption and cybersecurity are the top challenges for Middle Eastern businesses, survey finds

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) Sixty-six percent of senior executives in the middle East believe digital adoption and cybersecurity are their greatest business challenges, an international survey of businesspeople working across the Middle East reveals.

According to the Pulse Report commissioned by Headspring, the executive development joint venture of the Financial Times and IE Business school, concerns around digital adoption and cybersecurity have increased significantly in the past two years. In a similar survey conducted in 2017, just a quarter of the managers agreed that these issues at the top of their list of concerns.

The Pulse Report is a study of management attitudes to leadership development and executive education. The Middle East edition, launched in partnership with the Dubai International Financial Centre DIFC, is part of a wider international survey also covering Western Europe and Japan.

Gustaf Nordback, CEO of Headspring, said: "The Pulse Report takes stock of the shifting learning needs of businesses, reflecting the views of C-suite executives, senior business leaders, human resources executives, and learning and development leaders.

"The report shines a spotlight on Middle East findings. In many respects, the business priorities and learning needs of the region are not dissimilar from the global position. Businesspeople are understandably preoccupied with digital issues the world over. However, alongside cybersecurity and digitalisation, our findings also show that the Middle East has not lost sight of the importance financial management," continued Nordback.

Commenting on the report, Alya AlZarouni, Executive Vice President of Operations, DIFC Authority, said: "Growing business in today’s world is no longer driven by generating revenue, it is very much about harnessing the right talent and developing human capital within an organisation. Deepening the pool of financial services professionals in the region remains a key priority for us at the DIFC.

We continue to promote excellence and professional development through a number of knowledge-sharing initiatives and offering executive education courses on our growing network of leading academic institutions, such as Headspring, at the DIFC academy."

"We are pleased to have partnered with Headspring on the Middle East edition of Pulse Report, which reflects the significant emphasis that regional companies put on upskilling and training their people. An impressive number of Middle Eastern business leaders agree that executive education is a vital part of the region’s economic transformation and sustainability in constantly evolving market environment," continued AlZarouni.

Although growing leaders is not noted as a top priority for Middle Eastern senior professionals, they do expect their executive education programmes to deliver results. Expected internal outcomes of such programmes include individuals gaining skills to lead and manage teams (54% of respondents citing it as a top concern) and improved employee engagement scores (62%).

With the future in mind, three in five Middle Eastern business leaders agree that new ways of thinking and problem solving are encouraged in their organisation (62%), highlighting how ready they are to thrive in an innovative landscape. In addition, 57% agree that they are well-prepared to adapt to new technologies.

The greatest priorities for Middle Eastern business leaders when it comes to executive education needs are cultural change (59%), creating a culture of innovation (55%) and adopting new technologies (55%).

These, along with the issues of talent management and helping employees advance their careers in order to drive growth, are as pressing as ever, especially considering that 78% of Middle East business leaders agree that executive education is vital to achieving business goals.