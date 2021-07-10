UrduPoint.com
Digital Deposit System To Automate Disbursement Of Litigants' Dues Has Proven Successful: ADJD

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Digital deposit system to automate disbursement of litigants' dues has proven successful: ADJD

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2021) Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), declared that the digital deposit disbursement system, which was developed by the ADJD to automate all procedures in the process of disbursing the dues of litigants involved in financial cases, has proven to be a tangible success and highly efficient in the speedy completion of operations.

This supports the digital transformation plan, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to continuously improve the services with the use of modern technologies, thus contributing to the consolidation of an innovative judicial system that delivers world-class services.

The importance of the system, Youssef Al-Abri explained, is in developing a standardised digital service for the disbursement of all types of deposits in courts and public prosecution offices through the website and linking it to the courts' deposit system. Following the disbursement request by the court user, the application is sent to the relevant court or public prosecution office for review and approval, and then transferred directly to the bank. This ensures effective and efficient procedures, and saves time and effort for all parties involved, he said.

He pointed out that statistics gathered from the system, the first phase of which was launched in August 2020, showed the completion of 52,942 digital disbursement operations, thanks to the connection of the ADJD systems with the servers of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), that 331,936 notifications of disbursement operations were served, 8,976 automated settlement operations were carried out, and 17,385 e-deposits were made, with 15,010 electronic receipt notices issued.

Al Abri stressed that the digital system, which was designed and fully implemented by qualified national cadres at the Judicial Department, offers the possibility to track bank transfers throughout the electronic stages and to check their status at any time and to send immediate notifications in case of any problem in the transfer process to take the necessary corrective measures.

In addition to ensuring complete confidentiality of the transfers and court users' data, it guarantees the accuracy of the settlements made with the bank, the integrity of the litigants' financial statements and the accuracy of the bank transfer statements, Al Abri added.

The Under-Secretary of the ADJD also highlighted the development of a monitoring mechanism for employees responsible for the electronic deposit disbursement, by setting time periods for the transaction completion stages, where each stage of disbursement includes a regular work period for the employee concerned, followed by a warning period, then a request of clarification. In addition, the evaluation of service delivery in terms of turnaround time, accuracy, quality and workload will be tied to the annual appraisal of the employees in charge of the service, in order to increase the efficiency and accuracy of the operations and to speed up the pace.

