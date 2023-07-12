Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens partnership with Huawei

GUANGDONG, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2023) A delegation led by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has met with senior officials from Huawei in China, and discussed enhancing cooperation and exchanging experiences in energy storage, smart grids, digital transformation, cloud computing, and electric vehicle charging station.

During his visit to the headquarters of Huawei, a global ICT company in Shenzhen, Guangdong, Al Tayer was briefed on the company's latest technologies, products and facilities. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, and Huawei.

The MoU focuses on accelerating digital transformation, decarbonisation, and developing a future-oriented power communication network. This supports DEWA's efforts in energy transformation, sustainability, and achieving Net-Zero. The MoU was signed by Marwan bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA, and Jerry Liu, General Manager of Huawei Technologies UAE L.L.C.

"We work with Huawei to exchange best practices and experiences and develop new technologies and solutions to enhance efficiency and sustainability in the electricity and water sectors and reduce the carbon emissions from the electricity production process. We aim to achieve the UAE's environmental goals, especially as the country is upscaling its climate ambition and gearing up to host COP 28 in Expo City Dubai in November. COP28 marks the conclusion of the first Global Stocktake, a comprehensive assessment of the progress made in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement," said Al Tayer.

He added that the partnership has resulted in significant achievements over the past years in digital transformation, exchanging the best international solutions, experiences and practices, especially in innovation, disruptive technologies, smart grids, digital transformation, automation, cloud platforms, Artificial Intelligence, data security, and big data management, among others.

Liu, in turn, stated, "The MoU enhances the collaboration of the two parties in the energy sector communication network, transmission communication network (multi planes network), distribution communication network (FLISR), electric power digital transformation service, Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for electric power, overhead lines and substation inspection, internet of Things (IoT) and maintenance, distributed energy resources integration and management, digital capacity enhancement to achieve carbon neutrality, data centres, charging network, and smart photovoltaic energy and energy storage system."

During the visit, Al Tayer met with Guo Ping, Chairman of the Huawei Supervisory board, and discussed the successful launch of the first phase of the world's largest green data centre, recognised by the Guinness World Records. The data centre, implemented by Moro Data Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, in collaboration with Huawei, is located at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.

Al Tayer also met Charles Yang, President, Global Marketing and Sales Services of Huawei Digital Power. The meeting focused on digital transformation in the utility sector and Huawei's experience in this area. Furthermore, Al Tayer met with Sun Fuyou, CEO of Huawei Electric Power Digitalisation business Unit, highlighting DEWA's smart grid strategy. They also discussed the latest developments in digital transformation in power networks.

Al Tayer and the accompanying delegation visited the Edison Exhibition Hall, where they were briefed on Huawei Digital Power's latest products. They also visited Huawei Enterprise Digital Transformation Exhibition Hall; Huawei Digital Power Antuoshan Base; and Huawei Flagship Store in Shenzhen, Bantian, where they were briefed on smart vehicle auto driving.