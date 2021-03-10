Digital DEWA, du enter strategic partnership to drive digital transformation

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with du, owned by Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) to speed up digital transformation in Dubai.

The MoU sets the foundations for further collaboration between the two sides, enabling Digital DEWA and du to deliver swift and effective digitisation.

In the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO DEWA, and Ahmad Julfar, Managing Director of EITC, the MoU was signed by Fahad Al Hassawi, Acting CEO of du and Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman - Digital at Digital DEWA. The signing ceremony was attended by Farid Faraidooni, Chief New business & Innovation Officer at du, and Eng. Waleed Salman, Vice Chairman - Energy at Digital DEWA.

"In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world, we at DEWA aim to enhance cooperation with government and private organisations in adopting the latest smart solutions and the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

This enables us to develop and launch innovative initiatives that contribute to promoting the overall sustainable development of Dubai," Al Tayer said.

"Through the strategic partnership between Digital DEWA and du, we aim to enhance the UAE’s digital infrastructure and provide the latest digital services. This achieves the strategic objectives of Digital DEWA as a pioneering platform that contributes to promoting innovation and creativity by utilising artificial intelligence (AI) and futuristic digital services and technologies to deliver advanced integrated solutions that contribute to making the UAE the world’s leading nation by its centennial in 2071," he added.

"In line with vision and directives of the wise leadership, digital transformation across the Emirate is an essential element of societal development. As a leading organisation at the national level, we are proud to make invaluable contributions in this direction, utilising our resources, expertise, and experiences to realise objectives and aspirations that contribute to digital transformation progress for our customers and partners," Al Hassawi said.