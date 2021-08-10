Digital DEWA, du launch region’s first industrial 5G slicing via 5G SA technology

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) Digital DEWA - the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), one of Dubai 10X Initiative - and du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), have entered a strategic partnership which resulted in the implementation of the region's first Industrial private 5G slicing through 5G stand-alone (SA) technology.

Through the collaboration, Digital DEWA’s InfraX, the subsidiary responsible for ICT services, will be the first in the region to offer the utility industry private 5G slicing driven via edge computing. The solution will enable DEWA to enhance efficiency and improve the way of handling the business through a dedicated, secured, and state of the art network.

Under this initiative, du will build DEWA’s new mobile core edge infrastructure through a Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) infrastructure solution, which provides separation and independent scaling of control and user planes.

The 5G SA solution from du will enable DEWA’s InfraX to provide seamless and innovative services to DEWA and its subsidiaries. Both parties have agreed to build new use cases to utilise mobile edge computing capability, improving operations, securing networks, and accelerating the digital transformation.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, "Our collaboration with du reflects of our efforts to bring the latest and most advanced solutions that will drive the country’s digital transformation.

The implementation of 5G slicing through 5G SA is a game-changer to the efficiency of the utility industry and others, as it enables business model innovation and provides businesses with the flexibility to offer services faster with higher security."

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer of EITC, said, "We are delighted to announce our cooperation with Digital DEWA on this project and drive further innovative action concerning the 5G SA agenda, In doing so, we will not only showcase our technical expertise, but also promote service excellence with innovative solutions, which will present us with further opportunities to enhance customer experiences and solidify our prominent role in the digitisation of the economy.

The region's first Industrial 5G slicing through 5G SA technology will positively impact several sectors, including utilities, industrial, healthcare, transportation, airports, ports, media, and entertainment. From private network vehicle-to-anything to autonomous driving, remote surgery, remote education and local hosting, the new technology will meet and exceed the emerging requirements of a wide range of users.