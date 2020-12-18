UrduPoint.com
Digital DEWA signs MoU with Sitecore to get better insights on customer digital experiences

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2020) Digital DEWA – the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and as part of the Dubai 10X initiative has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sitecore to enhance digital transformation.

This is part of its efforts to provide value-added services and enrich the customer experience. Sitecore’s solutions will enable Digital DEWA to gain insights on customer digital experiences, analyse customer enquiries, and predict repairs. This delivers a new level of interactive, personalised experiences.

"We strive to provide an innovative and pioneering experience through smart services that save customers time and efforts using the latest disruptive technologies and Artificial Intelligence tools. This is in accordance with the Dubai 10X initiative, which mandates the Government of Dubai to be a global leader that is 10 years ahead of other cities through government innovation and reshaping the traditional work mechanisms.

This also achieves the Smart Dubai initiative to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world. DEWA adopts innovation and the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to provide services that help customers manage and monitor their consumption in addition to reducing the carbon footprint," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of the DEWA.

Marwan bin Haidar, Vice Chairman of Digital DEWA – Digital Sector and Steve Tzikakis, CEO, Sitecore signed the MoU during the participation of DEWA and its subsidiaries at the 40th GITEX Week.

"DEWA is one of the world’s most disruptive public utility companies and with the launch of Digital DEWA, Sitecore is proud to support the entity’s innovation agenda to achieve the objectives of the Dubai 10X initiative. Sitecore’s solutions and applications will support the UAE government’s digital transformation and spotlight the power of turning digital communications into data-driven customer engagement opportunities," said Tzikakis.

