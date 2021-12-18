UrduPoint.com

Digital DEWA’s Moro Hub Breaks Ground For Largest Solar-powered Data Centre In Middle East And Africa

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Steven Yi, President of Huawei middle East & Africa, have broken ground for the first phase of the largest solar-powered data centre in the Middle East and Africa, set to be Uptime TIER III-Certified.

The data centre will be implemented by Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai. The carbon-neutral green data centre will use 100 percent renewable energy with a capacity exceeding 100 megawatts (MW).

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Marwan bin Haidar, Vice Chairman - Digital & Group CEO of Digital DEWA; Waleed Bin Salman, Vice Chairman - Energy, Digital DEWA; Matar Al Mehairi, board Member of Digital DEWA; Mohammad bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub; Jerry Liu, CEO of Huawei UAE; and other officials from both sides.

"We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global hub for green economy and sustainable development.

breaking ground for the largest green data centre in the Middle East and Africa confirms that we are on the right track to achieve the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of energy from clean energy sources by 2050, as well as the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy, which aims to reduce electricity and water demand by 30 percent by 2030. We do this by developing innovative environment-friendly solutions that reduce carbon emissions. The green data centre that Moro Hub implements will enable global hyper-scalers to access carbon-free computing. It will also help organisations in their sustainability initiatives to reduce their carbon footprint," said Al Tayer.

This is the second solar-powered green data centre in Dubai launched by Moro Hub. It will offer digital products and services using Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, such as cloud services, the internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

