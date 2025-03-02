Digital Dubai Awarded 'Great Place To Work' Certification For 2nd Year
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 05:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) Digital Dubai has been awarded the Great Place to Work certification for the second consecutive year. This recognition is based on rigorous standards that assess workplace quality and measure employee satisfaction with the organisation's culture and leadership.
The Great Place to Work® global organisation relies on comprehensive research and annually updated studies to identify institutions that have successfully established workplaces where employees feel deep trust in their leadership, pride in their roles, and happiness working alongside their colleagues.
Commenting on this achievement, Tariq Al Janahi, CEO of the Corporate Enablement Sector and Sponsor of the Happiness Council at Digital Dubai, said, "Empowerment lies at the heart of our corporate culture, driving us to cultivate an environment where every employee feels valued, empowered, and accountable for creating a meaningful impact.
"
Shaima Al Zarooni, Director of Marketing and Communication and Chair of the Happiness Council at Digital Dubai, stated, "Digital Dubai's achievement of this global certification for the second consecutive year is a testament to the strong, positive culture our team has meticulously cultivated—one built on empowerment, trust, collaboration, and team spirit."
This global recognition underscores Digital Dubai's employees' confidence that they are part of an institution engaged in impactful strategic work that advances the emirate's overarching goals.
Recent Stories
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat
Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits
Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign
'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic
More Stories From Middle East
-
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy56 seconds ago
-
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key developments across emi ..59 seconds ago
-
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year1 minute ago
-
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' competition1 minute ago
-
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai16 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, tolerance31 minutes ago
-
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability46 minutes ago
-
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers’ Endowment campai ..1 hour ago
-
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza1 hour ago
-
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 20242 hours ago
-
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans2 hours ago
-
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam2 hours ago