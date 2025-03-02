Open Menu

Digital Dubai Awarded 'Great Place To Work' Certification For 2nd Year

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) Digital Dubai has been awarded the Great Place to Work certification for the second consecutive year. This recognition is based on rigorous standards that assess workplace quality and measure employee satisfaction with the organisation's culture and leadership.

The Great Place to Work® global organisation relies on comprehensive research and annually updated studies to identify institutions that have successfully established workplaces where employees feel deep trust in their leadership, pride in their roles, and happiness working alongside their colleagues.

Commenting on this achievement, Tariq Al Janahi, CEO of the Corporate Enablement Sector and Sponsor of the Happiness Council at Digital Dubai, said, "Empowerment lies at the heart of our corporate culture, driving us to cultivate an environment where every employee feels valued, empowered, and accountable for creating a meaningful impact.

"

Shaima Al Zarooni, Director of Marketing and Communication and Chair of the Happiness Council at Digital Dubai, stated, "Digital Dubai's achievement of this global certification for the second consecutive year is a testament to the strong, positive culture our team has meticulously cultivated—one built on empowerment, trust, collaboration, and team spirit."

This global recognition underscores Digital Dubai's employees' confidence that they are part of an institution engaged in impactful strategic work that advances the emirate's overarching goals.

