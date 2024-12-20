Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) Digital Dubai today signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Dubai Future Foundation, reflecting the shared commitment of both entities to developing national competencies that can anticipate and shape the future through innovative concepts, technologies, skills and tools.

The agreement was signed by Tariq Al Janahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Enablement Sector at Digital Dubai; and Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Future Design and Acceleration at the Dubai Future Foundation.

This partnership focuses on empowering participants in the Digital Pioneers Programme, an initiative by Digital Dubai that trains new graduates over a one-year period to become future leaders through a blend of technical and behavioural skills, with a strong emphasis on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Tariq Al Janahi said, “This agreement aligns with Digital Dubai’s direction to enhance digital competencies, invest in its talent driving the digital transformation process, and provide them with advanced and diverse training resources.

We are pleased that Dubai Future Foundation serves as a key learning and training hub for Dubai’s digital talent.”

Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Future Design and Acceleration at Dubai Future Foundation said, "Imagining, designing, and executing the future - while remaining ready for its opportunities and transformations - is a core principle of the Dubai Future Foundation’s various programmes and initiatives. The strategic partnerships with leading entities, such as Digital Dubai, a benchmark in world-class digital transformation leadership, reinforce Dubai's status as the world’s most future-ready city."

The partnership encompasses several pillars, such as launching joint training programmes with leading global technology companies and participating in international events that showcase the latest advancements in future technologies.