Open Menu

Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation Sign Strategic Partnership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 05:45 PM

Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) Digital Dubai today signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Dubai Future Foundation, reflecting the shared commitment of both entities to developing national competencies that can anticipate and shape the future through innovative concepts, technologies, skills and tools.

The agreement was signed by Tariq Al Janahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Enablement Sector at Digital Dubai; and Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Future Design and Acceleration at the Dubai Future Foundation.

This partnership focuses on empowering participants in the Digital Pioneers Programme, an initiative by Digital Dubai that trains new graduates over a one-year period to become future leaders through a blend of technical and behavioural skills, with a strong emphasis on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Tariq Al Janahi said, “This agreement aligns with Digital Dubai’s direction to enhance digital competencies, invest in its talent driving the digital transformation process, and provide them with advanced and diverse training resources.

We are pleased that Dubai Future Foundation serves as a key learning and training hub for Dubai’s digital talent.”

Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Future Design and Acceleration at Dubai Future Foundation said, "Imagining, designing, and executing the future - while remaining ready for its opportunities and transformations - is a core principle of the Dubai Future Foundation’s various programmes and initiatives. The strategic partnerships with leading entities, such as Digital Dubai, a benchmark in world-class digital transformation leadership, reinforce Dubai's status as the world’s most future-ready city."

The partnership encompasses several pillars, such as launching joint training programmes with leading global technology companies and participating in international events that showcase the latest advancements in future technologies.

Related Topics

World Technology Dubai Hub Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually ..

UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary

5 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strate ..

Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership

5 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with ..

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference

18 minutes ago
 People do not trust state institutions; they want ..

People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..

33 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Mak ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives

35 minutes ago
 KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, h ..

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..

44 minutes ago
Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolutio ..

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

50 minutes ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

60 minutes ago
 Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

1 hour ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

2 hours ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL P ..

PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Gu ..

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East