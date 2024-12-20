Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation Sign Strategic Partnership
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 05:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) Digital Dubai today signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Dubai Future Foundation, reflecting the shared commitment of both entities to developing national competencies that can anticipate and shape the future through innovative concepts, technologies, skills and tools.
The agreement was signed by Tariq Al Janahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Enablement Sector at Digital Dubai; and Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Future Design and Acceleration at the Dubai Future Foundation.
This partnership focuses on empowering participants in the Digital Pioneers Programme, an initiative by Digital Dubai that trains new graduates over a one-year period to become future leaders through a blend of technical and behavioural skills, with a strong emphasis on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Tariq Al Janahi said, “This agreement aligns with Digital Dubai’s direction to enhance digital competencies, invest in its talent driving the digital transformation process, and provide them with advanced and diverse training resources.
We are pleased that Dubai Future Foundation serves as a key learning and training hub for Dubai’s digital talent.”
Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Future Design and Acceleration at Dubai Future Foundation said, "Imagining, designing, and executing the future - while remaining ready for its opportunities and transformations - is a core principle of the Dubai Future Foundation’s various programmes and initiatives. The strategic partnerships with leading entities, such as Digital Dubai, a benchmark in world-class digital transformation leadership, reinforce Dubai's status as the world’s most future-ready city."
The partnership encompasses several pillars, such as launching joint training programmes with leading global technology companies and participating in international events that showcase the latest advancements in future technologies.
Recent Stories
UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary
Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership
Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference
People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives
KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..
Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK
Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill
UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024
PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA
MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary5 minutes ago
-
Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership5 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives35 minutes ago
-
Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA50 minutes ago
-
UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 20242 hours ago
-
MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline3 hours ago
-
CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation3 hours ago
-
New Year holiday announced for federal government4 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural trading permit in emirate4 hours ago
-
Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup5 hours ago
-
ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection5 hours ago
-
Japan inflation rate increases 2.7% in November5 hours ago