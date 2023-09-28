Open Menu

Digital Dubai Launches Challenge To Uncover Web-application Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Digital Dubai launches challenge to uncover web-application cybersecurity vulnerabilities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2023) Digital Dubai has launched the Emirati ‘Capture The Flag’ (CTF) Challenge, set to run from 7th to 10th October, as part of the initiatives under its affiliated Dubai Cyber Innovation Park (DCIPark), aiming to enhance cybersecurity skills among Emirati students.

The 4-day challenge presents students with the task to uncover 15 vulnerabilities in a web application simulating the banking system.

Amer Sharaf Al Hashmi, CEO of the Cybersecurity Systems and Services Sector at the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), an affiliate of Digital Dubai, asserted, “The Emirati CTF Challenge aims to boost skills of Emirati youth and invest in their cybersecurity innovations. Cybersecurity is now one of the most critical sectors, given the growing global demand for it, coupled with rapid technological advancements and growing security requirements of digital communities.

The challenge provides a digital environment that simulates reality for participants, allowing them to propose and develop methods and tactics to uncover vulnerabilities and take swift and effective action to address cyberthreats.”

The Dubai Cyber Innovation Park (DCIPark) announced that registration is now open on the official website of the challenge Emirati CTF by DESC.

The Emirati CTF Challenge includes specific participation requirements: participants must be citizens of the UAE and register for the challenge using their university email addresses. Additionally, the challenge is designed for individuals, not teams, and participants are required to maintain the confidentiality of the solutions they develop.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai October From

Recent Stories

Brazil-UAE cultural interactions, especially music ..

Brazil-UAE cultural interactions, especially music concerts, build closeknit tie ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Ira ..

UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Iraq over victims of fire

4 minutes ago
 Institutional investors invest AED8 billion in UAE ..

Institutional investors invest AED8 billion in UAE stocks since start of 2023

5 minutes ago
 MoHAP collaborates with WHO, UNICEF to enhance res ..

MoHAP collaborates with WHO, UNICEF to enhance response to violence

50 minutes ago
 Worldwide celebrations in full swing to mark birth ..

Worldwide celebrations in full swing to mark birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH

55 minutes ago
 UICCA concludes participation in Climate Week NYC

UICCA concludes participation in Climate Week NYC

1 hour ago
UAE Ambassador meets Argentine Minister of Foreign ..

UAE Ambassador meets Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan focusing own interests without choosing s ..

Pakistan focusing own interests without choosing sides in great power competitio ..

1 hour ago
 UAE markets topped Arab stock exchanges last week: ..

UAE markets topped Arab stock exchanges last week: AMF

2 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after London tour

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after London tour

4 hours ago
 SC starts hearing on pleas seeking review of Faiza ..

SC starts hearing on pleas seeking review of Faizabad verdict

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed visits Liwa Date Festival and Auc ..

Nahyan bin Zayed visits Liwa Date Festival and Auction

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East