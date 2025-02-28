Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for innovation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) Digital Dubai organised the "Digitalising Life" event under the theme "Collaboration For Innovation," bringing together experts and senior decision-makers from both the public and private sectors on 26-27 February.

The event served as a platform to address critical challenges in an era of rapid digital transformation, enabling the development of groundbreaking solutions that drive innovation and shape the future.

The workshop aimed to strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors in accelerating the transition to a data-driven digital economy that enhances prosperity for businesses and individuals in the emirate.

On the first day, participants were introduced to the Digital Dubai Strategy, which envisions digitalising life in Dubai with a strong focus on the digital economy as a key pillar of future growth. Insights from surveys and studies covering various sectors were shared, shedding light on digital transformation plans, budget allocations, cloud adoption trends, and the extent of artificial intelligence integration within private sector companies.

Private sector participants were divided into three groups: one focused on digital talent, discussing challenges and opportunities; another explored infrastructure, particularly cloud adoption and its economic benefits; and the third examined digital transformation in services and operations. Meanwhile, government sector representatives reviewed Dubai’s digital maturity framework, analysing evaluation results from all government entities. Discussions centred on addressing potential gaps, leveraging best practices, and enhancing AI and other advanced technologies to drive higher levels of digital maturity.

On the second day, discussions brought together both sectors to explore the significance of the data economy and strategies for advancing digital city experiences. Participants also discussed upcoming initiatives aimed at aligning efforts toward the shared goal of comprehensive digitalisation.

The workshop concluded with a decision to establish a joint working group to develop initiatives, programmes, and projects. It also marked the beginning of a new phase of collaboration, with a commitment to holding more workshops and forums to align visions and accelerate digital transformation efforts.

The event began with an opening speech by Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, who welcomed the participants and highlighted the significance of the agenda’s insightful discussions and topics.

Commenting on the event, he said, “Our goal today is to accelerate digital transformation, particularly in Dubai’s strategic sectors, to enhance digital competitiveness and drive innovation, ensuring the emirate remains among the world’s leading cities. We are committed to overcoming any obstacles to build a pioneering digital economy that strengthens Dubai’s investment appeal, positions it as a hub for entrepreneurs, and cements its status as a capital for advanced digital talent and a prime destination for successful businesses and innovations.”

He added, “We have all the elements needed to achieve tangible outcomes from this event. Foremost among them is Dubai’s advanced digital infrastructure, which ensures seamless connectivity, supports cloud computing, and fosters innovation and agility. We are confident that the private sector, as a dynamic and innovative partner to the government, will play a key role in accelerating these efforts. Together, we will ensure Dubai remains a model for future cities and a benchmark for economic prosperity and human well-being.”

Regarding the outcomes of the workshop, he stated, “Our discussions with our partners in the private sector have revealed strong alignment and shared aspirations. Most importantly, we have agreed to establish a dedicated working group to oversee the implementation of our agreements and coordinate future engagements, ensuring that our collective efforts drive meaningful progress towards fully digitalising life in Dubai.”

The event’s agenda featured several key segments, beginning with an overview of Dubai’s strategic approach to enabling digital transformation within the private sector. It also included a global perspective, with a presentation by Siim Sikkut, former Chief Information Officer of the Estonian government, highlighting Estonia’s pioneering digital transformation journey.

Another key focus area was building real-world applications of AI, data, and digital city solutions in driving innovation and enhancing urban life in Dubai. Discussions explored delivering seamless and impactful digital experiences in collaboration with the private sector, creating added value through data exchange and incentive mechanisms, and advancing AI as a strategic enabler. The event also included interactive sessions to analyse challenges, set priorities, and develop new initiatives.

Panel discussions also brought together expert panellists to examine the critical role of public-private collaboration in digitalizing life for the benefit of all.