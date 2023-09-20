Digital Government Academy launched in Fujairah

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) FUJAIRAH, 19th September, 2023 (WAM) – The Fujairah E-Government and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) today launched the Digital Government Academy in the presence of Sheikh Eng. Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Director-General of the Fujairah E-Government, Mohammed Al Khamis Acting Deputy Director General Digital Government Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), and and a number of directors of government departments in Fujairah.

The launch ceremony was also attended by representatives of 34 local departments and 102 trainees at the academy.

The Emirates of Fujairah has become the first emirate to launch such a national e-institution that will empower individuals with basics skills to maintain the UAE's leadership in digital transformation.

Sheikh Eng. Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Director-General of the Fujairah E-Government, said the launch of the Digital Academy initiative comes in line with the national indicators of the UAE government in digital transformation and maintaining global leadership in all sectors, including human resources.

'' The Digital Academy signals an important departure in our journey towards enhancing the capabilities of government employees in the field of technology and embodies our shared vision to achieve the UAE’s leadership in the field of digital transformation.''

The instiitution , he added, will provide national digital transformation entrepreneurs with the latest digital and technological skills.

Mohammed Al Khamis Acting Deputy Director General Digital Government Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), said: We are pleased to join hands with the Fujairah government to launch the Digital Academy project in new look which is keeping pace with the modern developments in the field of skills development and empowering working teams to effectively contribute to creating the digital future.”