Digital Marketing Certification for Zayed University business students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) Zayed University and the Digital Marketing Institute (DMI) have announced a new partnership that integrates DMI’s industry leading digital marketing certifications into the Digital Marketing and Commerce course in the College of business at Zayed University.

In Fall 2020, 65 students completed the ZU’s Digital Marketing and Commerce course and received an associate level certification from the Digital Marketing Institute. The partnership continues throughout the Spring of 2021 semester with 66 students currently enrolled and utilising the DMI’s partnership portal.

The Digital Marketing and Commerce course at ZU is the first in the UAE to be accredited by the Digital Marketing Institute. As an industry-leading global certification body, DMI offers the most widely taught set of certification standards in digital marketing, with more than 100,000 members.

Dr. Khaled Al-Khazraji, Vice President of Zayed University, commended the partnership, stating that it affirms ZU’s keenness to root the distinction of its academic programmes, and fosters its vision to build up a new generation of graduates who are equipped with skills of the future that enable them to compete and lead in today's knowledge-based economy.

John Doran, Head of University Partnerships at DMI, stated, "As industries continue to embrace digital innovation, it is important, more than ever, for graduates to be prepared with critical skills needed for this transformation. We commend ZU for expanding their academic options to include DMI’s certification programme."

The DMI certification, he added, provides graduates with an additional level of career readiness and the ability to further evolve themselves as future leaders in the marketing profession.