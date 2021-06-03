Digital sanity was top priority globally during pandemic: Mohammed Al Kuwaiti

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) Dr. Mohammad Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the Government of the UAE, has emphasised that maintaining digital sanity during the COVID-19 pandemic was a top priority for first digital security responders, who helped thwart cyber attacks that sought to disrupt business continuity globally.

In a statement made during the Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference (GISEC) 2021, which took place in Dubai, Al-Kuwaiti said, "A public-private partnership will be critical to build collaboration among private, public and government entities to establish a globally trusted digital oasis in the UAE.

"

This would help in dealing with any potential cyber threats at a global level, and maintaining digital security by utilising innovative strategies, he added.

"We need to provide a sanctuary that will allow for digital benefits to be driven fairly to smaller nations or nations that need help in their digital transformation journey," Al Kuwaiti explained, adding that such efforts would contribute to driving development equally around the world.