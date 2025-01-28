Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learning in Mauritania

DUBAI, NOUAKCHOTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The Digital School, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), organised a strategic 2-day workshop in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott.

The high-level Emirati delegation was led by Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent and Board Member of the Digital School. The workshop focused on developing a comprehensive strategy for the digitisation of the education sector in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, unveiling new initiatives aimed at enhancing the digital learning ecosystem.

The workshop, which gathered over 100 experts and officials from the UAE, Mauritania, and the international community in addition to representatives from educational institutions in both the public and private sectors, was attended by key officials including Huda Babah, Minister of Education and Educational System Reform in Mauritania, Ahmed Salem Bede, Minister of Digital Transformation and Modernization of Administration in Mauritania, Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent and Board Member of the Digital School, and Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary General of the Digital School. Also present were Dr. Caseley Olabode Stephens, Policy and Education Officer at the African Union (AU) Commission, and Professor Isaacs Ishaq, Chief of Technology and AI in Education at the UNESCO.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of the Digital School Board of Directors, stated that the UAE, through the Digital School and the ERC, is committed to supporting digital transformation in Mauritania. This initiative aims at providing equitable and innovative educational opportunities for the younger generations, as part of a shared future vision aimed at enhancing the strong relations and the distinguished historical ties between the UAE and Mauritania. It leverages their mutual understanding of the vital role of education in driving development, to promote the digital transformation of education in Mauritania.

“Digital transformation in education goes beyond the adoption of digital tools, it drives the creation of a future-ready educational system focused on building students' and teachers' capabilities to meet future demands and contribute to sustainable development,” He emphasised.

Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent and Board Member of the Digital School, highlighted that this initiative reflects the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the UAE and Mauritania, which are based on strong cooperation and a shared vision for achieving sustainable development, particularly in education.

“The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan believed that education is the true wealth that shapes the future of our children and the bridge through which we pass toward progress and prosperity.” “The ERC continues to follow the path set by the Father of the Nation, placing education at the heart of its development priorities. We have always been at the forefront of offering support and launching initiatives aimed at improving human lives, particularly in critical areas such as education. The ERC’s partnership with the Digital School is a reflection of our commitment to providing innovative educational solutions that reach every child everywhere around the world,” he added

Huda Babah, Minister of Education and Educational System Reform in Mauritania, emphasized that the government is adopting modernity and digitisation across all sectors, particularly in education. She recognized the importance of the Digital School initiative in empowering students with the necessary tools and methods to access advanced learning experiences. “Modernizing and digitizing education and diversifying its methods has become a necessity driven by the ongoing need for empowerment. We deeply appreciate the efforts of the UAE, through the Digital School and the ERC, in this field”, she added.

Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary General of the Digital School, stressed the importance of creating a clear roadmap for the digital transformation of education, encompassing teacher professional development, digitizing curricula, developing online and offline learning content, improving communications, and establishing essential infrastructure to enhance the digital learning environment to meet future needs.

The strategic workshop provided a platform to exchange ideas and share best practices for transforming education into a digital experience accessible to all students, upskilling them with future knowledge and skills.

During the visit, which aimed to promote a comprehensive vision for digital transformation in education, the opening of 21 renovated digital learning spaces in Nouakchott schools was announced. These classrooms were equipped with smart projectors, computers, and high-speed fiber-optic internet connections, to provide a modern educational experience that aligns with future demands and the aspirations of future generations.

The newly renovated Teacher Training School was inaugurated, with all 16 classrooms equipped with smart screens and modern digital tools. Additionally, four fully integrated digital halls were established, featuring computers, smart boards, and high-speed internet, to support teachers in adapting to the digital age.

During the visit, outstanding teams and educators were honoured, with over 600 teachers being trained by the initiative in Mauritania. The Director of the Teacher Training School in Nouakchott announced the adoption of the Digital Educator Training Program, offered by the Digital School and accredited by Arizona State University, as a graduation requirement for new teachers, to ensure teachers’ readiness and equip them with the skills needed for technology-driven education.

The workshop explored best practices, challenges and opportunities surrounding digital education transformation, focusing on the integration of digital tools into the education system in Mauritania. The goal was to design a clear roadmap for digital integration and to establish strategic partnerships between government and private sectors, ensuring equitable access to quality education for all students. Participants explored solutions to align national plans with the strategies of the African Union and UNESCO by examining regional and international frameworks for digital transformation in education.

The two-day event featured seven main sessions covering key topics within the digital education transformation agenda, including digital infrastructure, curriculum development, teacher training, inclusivity in education, and digital content creation.

During the opening of the inaugural workshop, Yahya Boub, Secretary General of the Ministry of Education and Educational System Reform in Mauritania; Khaled Qais Abedine Sidi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Modernisation of Administration; and Mona Bint Lahmad, Advisor at Nouakchott, presented Mauritania's efforts and vision for digital transformation in education.

On the second day, the workshop showcased the outcomes and recommendations of the sessions and working groups, which emphasised the importance of developing a comprehensive national strategy for digital transformation in education. This strategy should include clear implementation phases and a roadmap outlining key priorities and initiatives to improve digital infrastructure. It proposed actionable steps for digital content development, enhancing digital skills for teachers and students, and fostering a holistic approach to strengthening partnerships among stakeholders to ensure the sustainability and evolution of digital transformation programs.

The workshop provided a platform to explore ways to develop digital skills, build capacities, and establish the necessary technological infrastructure to enhance learning and teaching opportunities. Participants reviewed strategies and practices aimed at maximizing the potential of digital education, leveraging UNESCO's 2024 Common Framework for Digital Transformation in Education, built on six pillars, namely: coordination and leadership, connectivity and infrastructure, cost and sustainability, capacity and culture, content and curriculum, and data and evidence

Over the past three years, the Digital School, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education in Mauritania, has achieved groundbreaking milestones, including digitising the entire Mauritanian curriculum with 3,500 digital lessons and training over 600 digital teachers. The project has also provided 1,200 computers and created 100 digital learning spaces, expanding its partnerships to further enhance the digital education ecosystem.

Launched in November 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, the Digital School is the first accredited digital school of its kind. It aims to empower students with digital learning solutions, while offering a unique model for hybrid and remote learning using smart and agile methodologies. It specifically targets underprivileged communities, refugees, and displaced individuals, utilizing digital education to provide contemporary educational materials and curricula.

The school adopts a comprehensive approach to digital transformation in education, focusing on expanding educational opportunities through digital learning, particularly in areas lacking suitable learning solutions. It continues to grow, benefiting over 500,000 students across more than 14 countries, including Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Mauritania, Lebanon, Colombia, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Angola, Namibia, Lesotho, Zambia, Madagascar, and South Africa. Additionally, it has trained over 7,200 digital educators, providing content in five languages: Arabic, English, French, Spanish, and Kurdish.