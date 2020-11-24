UrduPoint.com
Digital School Initiative Offers Specialist Education To Students From Around World: Omar Al Olama

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:15 PM

Digital School Initiative offers specialist education to students from around world: Omar Al Olama

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Digital school Initiative, stated that the initiative (Digital School) aims to offer specialised education to students from around the world, especially refugees and those from areas of conflict and underprivileged communities, enabling them to benefit from technology and smart applications.

He made this statement during the first meeting of the board of directors of the initiative, which was held remotely.

The board of the Initiative, which is the first of its kind in the Arab region and offers comprehensive remote technological education discussed its cooperation with global experts and foundations, as well as ways of adopting local and international academic programmes, benefitting from Arab and international educational and scientific expertise, providing financial support to refugee camps and vulnerable and marginalised communities, establishing learning support centres, and enhancing the initiative’s partnerships with international organisations, to achieve its objectives and reach out to students from around the world.

Al Olama noted that the initiative, which aims to make education available to everyone by employing technological solutions and flexible learning methods is based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to empower the youth, especially refugees and those from underprivileged communities, through providing knowledge and creating opportunities to develop their skills and capacities.

The launch of the Digital School, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, MBRGI, will support disadvantaged students at a time when the outbreak of COVID-19 has affected education throughout the world and forced a shift to online learning. Students in developing countries and remote areas took the biggest hit due to the lack of resources and learning alternatives provided to them.

