Digital School launches 'Skills Academies' initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) In a pioneering step towards advancing economic and social development through capacity building and skills enhancement, The Digital School, an initiative under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in collaboration with ATAYA Initiative of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has announced the launch of the "Skills Academies" initiative at the World Governments Summit 2025 in Dubai.

During the summit, The Digital school also signed new cooperation agreements with four African countries: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Seychelles, and Eswatini.

These agreements aim to expand access to digital education for children in rural and underserved communities by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and digital learning solutions.

The initiative seeks to empower 5 million youth in Africa through eight specialised academies that offer practical and vocational training programsme tailored to the demands of the job market. This initiative will equip individuals with essential skills, enhancing their employability and economic opportunities.

The announcement took place in the presence of Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications and Chairman of The Digital School, and Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of the Emirates Red Crescent, alongside several African ministers and leading experts in education, employment, and economic development.

This initiative highlights the fruitful collaboration between The Digital School and ATAYA, which dedicated this year's proceeds to supporting digital education in Africa. The Skills Academies initiative marks the first milestone in this strategic collaboration, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to providing sustainable education and skills development solutions for the most underserved communities.

With Africa projected to have the world’s fastest-growing and youngest workforce by 2050, this initiative is designed to address the increasing demand for practical skills that align with evolving job market needs and drive economic growth. By 2030, an estimated 230 million digital jobs will be created in Sub-Saharan Africa, requiring a workforce with medium to advanced digital skills, according to the World Bank Group.

Speaking at the launch event, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan emphasised that education and skills development are the foundation of sustainable progress. He highlighted that this initiative reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to supporting Africa’s development by providing innovative education solutions that empower youth and strengthen communities.

He said: "Building skills is one of the key pillars of sustainable and inclusive development. The Skills Academies initiative embodies the UAE’s approach to investing in people by equipping youth with the capabilities needed to meet labor market demands and enabling them to play a leading role in developing their communities."

Omar Sultan AlOlama emphasised the importance of leveraging digital transformation and technology to address educational and developmental challenges.

AlOlama said: "The Digital School represents a pioneering model for enabling communities through digital education. It plays a vital role in closing educational gaps, expanding learning opportunities, and equipping youth with future-ready skills—ultimately driving positive economic and social development in Africa and beyond."

He added, "This initiative is a direct reflection of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in supporting global sustainable development. It also aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has stated that ‘Digital education is the education of the future and the future of education—the fastest bridge to close the education gap."

Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the UAE Red Crescent, underscored that this initiative aligns with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, to enhance the UAE’s role in supporting underserved communities through innovative and sustainable solutions.

Raïssa Malu, Minister of State, Minister of National Education and New Citizenship for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, expressed her appreciation for this strategic partnership, emphasising its role in bridging educational gaps and providing students with advanced learning opportunities.

Similarly, Dr. Justin Valentin, Minister of Education of Seychelles, highlighted that this collaboration enhances the country’s ability to integrate digital education solutions and develop a more flexible and innovative learning ecosystem that meets the needs of students across diverse educational settings.

Through this initiative, The Digital School is reaffirming its mission to advance digital education and provide sustainable solutions that empower youth, foster economic stability, and enhance global education accessibility

