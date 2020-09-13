UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Digital Talk Series 'Dialogues On The Art Of Arab Fashion' Announced

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 05:45 PM

Digital talk series 'Dialogues on the Art of Arab Fashion' announced

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) The Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, in partnership with the Zay Initiative, has announced the digital talk series "Dialogues on the Art of Arab Fashion."

The Zay Initiative is a UK-registered non-profit focused on advancing the preservation of cultural heritage through the collection, documentation, and digital archiving of Arab historical dress, adornment, and associated stories. The Zay Initiative aims to promote an understanding of the evolution of regional Arab culture and an appreciation for this unique heritage. The entity is committed to intercultural dialogue and to the empowerment of women and their stories both regionally and globally.

Dr. Reem Tariq El Mutwalli, author of the book Sultani, Traditions Renewed; Changes in Women’s Traditional Dress in the UAE during the reign of Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan 1966-2004, and cultural heritage expert, designer, and historian, established the Zay Initiative in 2018. The growing collection features over 1,350 historic pieces predominantly from the UAE as well as from Yemen, Bahrain, Syria, Kuwait, Tunisia, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Libya, Palestine, Sudan, and Lebanon.

Under Dr. El Mutwalli’s leadership, the Zay Initiative is building a digital archive and index of terminology. Dr. El Mutwalli describes the Zay Initiative as an ode to the past and a nod to the future.

"By continuously collaborating with artists, designers, scholars and institutions, old narratives are kept alive and intercultural dialogue is encouraged. This highlights our shared humanity, and it inspires us to create a sustainable future heritage," said Dr. El Mutwalli.

Each month, an Emirati diplomat will join Dr. El Mutwalli and a guest to continue the Dialogues on the Art of Arab Fashion series.

Rawdha Al Otaiba, Deputy Head of Mission at the UAE Embassy in London, will be joining Dr. El Mutwalli on September 22. Formerly, Al Otaiba served as the Director of the American Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation, MoFAIC, during which time she was responsible for bilateral relations between the UAE and the Americas.

She has also served in the Directorate of Energy and Climate Change, DECC, as the head of the IRENA section, liaising with the International Renewable Energy Agency and overseeing the UAE’s IRENA host country affairs. She also represented the UAE as an active member state to IRENA and helped lead the UAE’s negotiating team for Rio+20.

Additionally, she was a member of the team working on the development of the UAE’s sustainability-related foreign and domestic policy. In 2009, she joined the UAE task force for its IRENA campaign, which ended successfully with the UAE hosting the agency.

Related Topics

Syria Palestine Egypt Yemen Iraq UAE Kuwait Oman London Lead Bahrain Tunisia Saudi Arabia Sudan Lebanon Libya Morocco September Women 2018 From Arab

Recent Stories

COVID-19 tests are now AED 250 in Dubai

33 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

48 minutes ago

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

1 hour ago

Oman welcomes Bahrain initiative on relations with ..

2 hours ago

UAE Pro League organises strategic retreat with In ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 5,449 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.