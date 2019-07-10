UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘Digital Tax Stamp’ On Water Pipe Tobacco And Electrically Heated Cigarettes As Of November 1

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 07:45 PM

‘Digital Tax Stamp’ on water pipe tobacco and electrically heated cigarettes as of November 1

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Federal Tax Authority, FTA, has issued a Decision whereby the "Marking Tobacco and Tobacco Products Scheme" will be implemented on water pipe tobacco and electrically heated cigarettes as of 1st November, 2019.

The decision also determines the dates when "Digital Tax Stamps" will be made available, as well as the standards for stockpiling them.

The authority has explained that the scheme facilitates inspections at local markets and customs ports to prevent the sale of contraband products and goods where the tax liability was not paid, and combat commercial fraud. Digital Tax Stamps will be placed on packages of tobacco products and registered in the FTA database. The stamps store digital information that can be read with a special device to verify that all taxes due on the said products have been paid.

In a press statement issued today, the FTA asserted that the decision supports its efforts, in collaboration with relevant entities, to collect taxes, combat tax evasion, and implement uniform procedures to ensure transparency, guarantee rights, and highlight the responsibilities of all taxable persons.

The FTA Decision No. 2 of 2019 on Implementing the Marking Tobacco and Tobacco Products Scheme consists of five articles.

It determines 1st November, 2019, as the date when the Digital Tax Stamps will be available to order by importers or producers of designated excise goods, which include water pipe tobacco and electrically heated cigarettes.

The decision also stipulated that as of 1st March, 2020, it will be prohibited to import designated excise goods not bearing the stamps into the UAE, then starting 1st June, 2020, it will no longer be permissible to supply, transfer, store, or possess unmarked designated excise goods in the UAE.

As per the decision, Digital Tax Stamps must be securely stored prior to being affixed to the designated excise goods in accordance with a set of minimum-security requirements.

The person responsible for storing the stamps shall be required to provide information, data, and records as requested by the FTA in order to confirm that the provisions of the article have been implemented.

The FTA’s press statement went on to explain that the decision was part of its strategy to expand the scope of the "Marking Tobacco and Tobacco Products Scheme" to cover all tobacco products – imported and locally produced and distributed – which will be electronically tracked from production until they reach the end consumer to ensure full compliance with excise tax obligations.

Related Topics

Import Water UAE Dubai Sale Rashid March June November 2019 2020 Market All From

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister reviews PDMA plan for possib ..

2 minutes ago

Political Solution to Conflict in DR Congo Needed ..

2 minutes ago

Moldovan President Says More Firms to Get Access t ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Upper House to Further Use International Pl ..

2 minutes ago

Over 17,540 pilgrims reaches Madina Munawwara

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Lahore, DG visit land record centre

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.