Digital technologies play major role in driving collective COVID-19 global response: Al Mansouri

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) The UAE Minister of Economy, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, has participated in the extraordinary G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting, which was attended by economic ministers of all G20 member states. The meeting was held virtually, under the presidency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is also the host of G20 meetings this year.

During his participation in the meeting, Al Mansouri said that digital technologies play a major role in accelerating the global response to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meeting participants discussed the role of digital technologies in enhancing business resilience and preserving jobs, lives and the global economy. They also explored setting options for policies to support the digital transformation of business models during the pandemic, the development of strategies for digital infrastructure, ICT-based innovation, and ways to harness digital technologies to serve the society. Participating ministers also discussed the role of the digital economy in the creation of jobs and spurring economic growth.

During the meeting, Al Mansouri explained that the UAE has made significant progress in the field of digital transformation and has adopted Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, especially artificial intelligence, and its applications to drive the growth of the country’s vital sectors.

He added that the country is evaluating the repercussions of the current crisis and ways to transform present risks and challenges into opportunities that support economic growth and the transition to a more flexible and sustainable economic model.

The Minister further elaborated on the most important measures taken by the UAE to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on the business sector and to enable business continuity. The country is capitalising on its advanced technological and smart infrastructure to ensure business continuity at both governmental and private levels, he added.

Also, Al Mansouri continued, the availability of 3,730 Federal and local government services online makes the UAE one of the best countries in the world to lead a digital life. "Also, more than 180 smart services are also available in the country to effectively address the needs of society in various aspects of life," said the Minister.

Al Mansouri explained that the UAE’s readiness in terms of the delivery of smart services has enabled the country to avoid interruptions in government operations and the collapse of services. "This also helped hospitals and medical centres to support the health sector in providing many services and adopting precautionary measures," he continued.

He went on to note that a wide range of applications are being used to support distance-learning efforts, remote work systems, as well as the development of smart platforms to support the labour market that has been affected by the pandemic. "This includes a virtual labour market to register employees of affected companies so that they can be absorbed by other companies based on the needs of the labour market," he explained.

The Minister of Economy emphasised that the UAE, today, has a wealth of experience and visions in the field of digital transformation, and is looking forward to exchanging those experiences, resources and knowledge with members of the G20 to enhance joint efforts in facing and overcoming the current crisis.

The agenda of the ministerial meeting focused on several main axes such as: developing the telecommunications infrastructure; achieving a secure exchange of data and information; exploring ways to develop digital technologies for the health sector; expanding the uses of digital technologies and solutions, and developing a secure environment via the internet to enhance business flexibility and continuity.