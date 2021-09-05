Digital Transformation is critical in Shaping Future of Economy and Governance, Says former President of Estonia

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) hosted Toomas Hendrik Ilves, former President of Estonia, who came on a private visit to learn about the foundation’s prominent initiatives and projects Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO and COO of Dubai Future Foundation, briefed Ilves about future-focused initiatives such as AREA 2071, Dubai Future Labs, Dubai Future Accelerators, and the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution UAE, which is run in partnership with the World Economic Forum.

These initiatives have deployed advanced technology such as robotics, blockchain, artificial intelligence and 3D printing, complementing Dubai and the UAE’s strategies for the future.

During the meeting, Abdulaziz AlJaziri stressed that the Dubai Future Foundation is keen to exchange expertise and competencies and strengthen partnerships and cooperation with thought leaders and decision-makers to raise awareness on major challenges and rapid transformations the world is witnessing in various fields.

In a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Patrick Noack, Executive Director of Future Foresight and Imagination at DFF, Ilves underscored the role of digital technology in developing government services, as well as improving living conditions.

He highlighted the need to focus on the development of digital infrastructure that supports the growth of strategic sectors. The session was attended by government officials, specialists and technology enthusiasts.

In his speech, he Ilves emphasised the importance of exchanging digital expertise and successful case-studies between governments around the world to accelerate the digitisation process.

He pointed out the importance of developing legislations and regulations for various government and economic sectors such as medicine, education and health care in order to keep pace with the rapid growth of technology.

Toomas Hendrik Ilves, who served as President of Estonia from 2006-2016, is considered one of the world's leading figures in the field of digital transformation.

He achieved great success in adopting advanced technology in the government sector and digitizing services. He played a major role in positioning Estonia as the world leader in adoption and implementation of technology across sectors and development of digital infrastructure.