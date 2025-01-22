Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) DUBAI, 21st January, 2025 (WAM) – The taxi sector in the Emirate of Dubai witnessed a remarkable development over the past year thanks to the strategy of shifting towards electronic booking implemented by the Roads and Transport Authority, which contributed to enhancing sustainability and traffic flow by encouraging riders to use this technology.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and business Development at the Public Transport Agency, RTA, said that the taxi sector in the market share of electronically booked taxi trips in Dubai surged by 16% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Concurrently, the market share of Hala Ride, a ride-hailing service, during peak hours rose from 42% to 50%. These combined factors contributed to a reduction of approximately 7600 traditional taxis operating daily.

Shakri highlighted the positive impact on both passengers and drivers. Over 74% of electronically booked trips experienced arrival times of less than 3.5 minutes, demonstrating high customer satisfaction. Concurrently, drivers benefited from a 50-minute daily reduction in driving time and a 4% decrease in overall travel distance in 2024.