Open Menu

Digital Transformation Of Taxi Services Enhances Traffic Flow In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) DUBAI, 21st January, 2025 (WAM) – The taxi sector in the Emirate of Dubai witnessed a remarkable development over the past year thanks to the strategy of shifting towards electronic booking implemented by the Roads and Transport Authority, which contributed to enhancing sustainability and traffic flow by encouraging riders to use this technology.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and business Development at the Public Transport Agency, RTA, said that the taxi sector in the market share of electronically booked taxi trips in Dubai surged by 16% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Concurrently, the market share of Hala Ride, a ride-hailing service, during peak hours rose from 42% to 50%. These combined factors contributed to a reduction of approximately 7600 traditional taxis operating daily.

Shakri highlighted the positive impact on both passengers and drivers. Over 74% of electronically booked trips experienced arrival times of less than 3.5 minutes, demonstrating high customer satisfaction. Concurrently, drivers benefited from a 50-minute daily reduction in driving time and a 4% decrease in overall travel distance in 2024.

Related Topics

Technology Business Dubai RTA Traffic Hala January Market From Share

Recent Stories

Digital transformation of taxi services enhances t ..

Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai

6 minutes ago
 Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of c ..

Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country

14 minutes ago
 Chancellor directs action against violent PU stude ..

Chancellor directs action against violent PU students

14 minutes ago
 PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: ..

PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal

14 minutes ago
 Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince ..

Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit

23 minutes ago
 Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happene ..

Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happened at Davos Tuesday

23 minutes ago
M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of ..

M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of Goma

24 minutes ago
 2 killed, 1 injured in Kohistan road accident

2 killed, 1 injured in Kohistan road accident

24 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab condoles with media mogul Amir Mah ..

Governor Punjab condoles with media mogul Amir Mahmood

25 minutes ago
 Huge fire guts Turkish ski resort hotel, killing 6 ..

Huge fire guts Turkish ski resort hotel, killing 66

25 minutes ago
 Pharrell kicks off Paris Fashion week with Louvre ..

Pharrell kicks off Paris Fashion week with Louvre show

25 minutes ago
 Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN

Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East