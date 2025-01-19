Open Menu

Digital Transformation Opens New Horizons For Cooperation With UAE: Estonian Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2025 | 08:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) Riina Sikkut, Minister of Health of the Republic of Estonia, emphasised that digital transformation in healthcare opens new avenues for cooperation between the UAE and Estonia.

She said that significant developments in the healthcare sectors of both countries have created a strategic opportunity for joint efforts to enhance innovative healthcare solutions.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Sikkut noted that Estonia has been a global innovator in digital transformation, particularly in the healthcare sector, since the 1990s. This has been achieved through the development of a comprehensive e-health system, supported by advanced infrastructure including secure digital identity verification, enabling effective and secure linking of health databases.

She explained that their integrated electronic system allows healthcare providers and decision-makers to access accurate real-time data, enhancing the healthcare system's ability to deliver well-planned and efficient services. Additionally, it provides patients with full control over their health data.

The Estonian Minister also indicated that the UAE has adopted many digital projects in healthcare, which have contributed to enhancing its position among advanced nations in this field.

She pointed out that this contributes to improving the exchange of health data among healthcare providers in the UAE, giving patients the ability to monitor access to their health information.

Regarding identity verification and health data integration, Sikkut noted that Estonia has utilised artificial intelligence (AI) and big data technologies to improve healthcare services, with a focus on disease prevention.

On the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in digital healthcare, she clarified that the collaboration between Estonia and the UAE is not new. “Since Expo 2020 Dubai, fruitful partnerships have been established between Estonian companies and UAE health institutions.”

"These partnerships have led to the design of advanced digital platforms based on AI that enhance efficiency in healthcare, opening up opportunities to expand these solutions in the UAE and the region," she noted.

She concluded her statement by discussing the Arab Health Congress 2025, which will be held in Dubai from 27th to 30th January.

She emphasised that Estonia’s participation in the event provides an ideal opportunity to expand cooperation between the two countries in digital health.

