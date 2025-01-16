Digital Transformation plays pivotal role in UAE’s progression

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, praised Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for its achievements in digitising services, making them accessible to all segments of society.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri made this statement in a panel discussion held on the final day of the 10th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) 2025. Beside Al Marri, the panel included Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, Global Digital Transformation Expert | Strategic Leader in Smart City Initiatives, and Dr. Stephanie Hare, Technologist & Researcher. The session was moderated by Laura Buckwell, Former news Anchor, tv Presenter, Producer & Event MC.

Bin Touq Al Marri began the discussion by highlighting the UAE's strategic e-government initiative, launched in the 1990s by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He noted that this initiative marked the start of the nation's digital transformation, evolving from e-government to smart government, and ultimately reaching the advanced stage of digital government we see today.

He attributed this remarkable progress to Sheikh Mohammed's visionary leadership, forward-thinking approach, and unwavering ambition to achieve the impossible.

He continued, “Digital transformation plays a pivotal role in delivering accurate and valuable information to investors and entrepreneurs looking to operate in the UAE, particularly in Dubai, across various economic and commercial sectors.

“Prioritising strong partnerships between the public and private sectors is essential. The future depends on enhancing collaboration between these sectors, as knowledge transfer and the exchange of experiences are vital to delivering world-class services that adhere to exceptional global standards. Furthermore, we must focus on increasing the contribution of the digital economy to the nation’s GDP."

Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, Global Digital Transformation Expert | Strategic Leader in Smart City Initiatives, opened her remarks by expressing gratitude to RTA for its continued efforts in hosting the forum annually.

She highlighted the strides RTA has made in digital transformation, underscoring its critical role in driving Dubai's advancements across various sectors. Dr. Bin Bishr emphasised that information, flexibility, and collaboration form the cornerstone of successful digital progress.

Dr. Stephanie Hare, a UK-based technologist and researcher, highlighted the necessity of establishing an Artificial Intelligence Action Plan as a foundational step toward successful digital transformation.

She emphasised that investment in digital transformation and artificial intelligence should be given the same priority as investment in the infrastructure of modern cities.