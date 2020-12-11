UrduPoint.com
DigitalX, Dell Technologies Sign MoU To Collaborate Around Workforce Transformation Solutions For Customers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 10:45 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2020) DigitalX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, as part of Dubai 10X initiative, has signed an MoU with Dell Technologies to collaborate on workforce transformation solutions for customers in the UAE.

The partnership aims to help DigitalX’s customers accelerate their digital transformation journey by providing the end-user with secured smart devices that can help increase productivity, enable more work flexibility, and foster innovation and collaboration.

Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman of Digital DEWA – Digital Sector, and Mohammed Amin, Sr. Vice-President – middle East, Russia, Africa and Turkey at Dell Technologies, signed the MoU during the participation of DEWA and its subsidiaries at the 40th GITEX Technology Week.

"We work with major international companies to rework the traditional concepts of work mechanisms to suit the rapid global developments and make pioneering achievements. This achieves the Dubai 10X initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to develop innovative, disruptive technologies for Dubai Government’s services, putting them 10 years ahead of other global cities.

The MoU with Dell Technologies supports DigitalX’s objectives to provide secured smart devices for optimal decision making, based on data analysis," said Bin Haidar.

"At Dell Technologies, our goal has always been to support organisations as they prepare for the digital future and transform the way they do business. As we navigate the changing landscape of work, we are pleased that Digital DEWA has chosen to implement our best-in-class Unified Workspace portfolio of solutions. They will enable a digital workforce to seamlessly adapt to a remote working environment. Today, every business needs to be a digital organisation, powered by data, and running in a multi-cloud world. Digital DEWA and DigitalX focus on driving digital transformation and enabling future-readiness through technology. We are pleased to be one of the technology vendors of choice and look forward to strengthening our collaboration in the future," said Amin.

