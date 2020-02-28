‘DIHAD 2020’ to highlight critical challenges facing people in Africa

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2020) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the supervision and support of Dubai Future Council on Humanitarian Aid, the 17th Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition, DIHAD, will be held from the 10th to 12th of March, 2020, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Operating under the theme ‘Aid, a focus on Africa’, DIHAD 2020 aims to highlight the most critical challenges facing the people of Africa, while also addressing the needs of humanitarian aid workers operating in sometimes difficult conditions.

The leading humanitarian gathering in the region comes at a time when Africa, totaling an estimated 1.3 billion people in 54 countries, faces multiple humanitarian challenges, including conflicts, disasters, forced migration, refugees crises, undernutrition, climate change and internal displacement, which are having profoundly adverse impacts on the African continent. With some predicting the continent’s population to reach 2.4 billion by 2050, DIHAD aims to specifically focus on the most important areas of concern in Africa, exchange and review past experiences, explore and identify best practices and focus on a viable approach towards sustainable development of the rich African continent.

This year, DIHAD is expected to attract over 6,000 visitors and participants from over 84 countries over 3 days. While the conference features the presence of 50 world renowned experts in the field of humanitarian aid who will offer their insights and experiences on the most critical humanitarian challenges in Africa, the premier humanitarian gathering will witness 8 sessions and 14 workshops to review new ways to address the needs of people in dire situations in Africa.

While commenting on the occasion, Ambassador Gerhard J.

W. Putman-Cramer, Director of DIHAD, said, "Given the number and severity of Africa’s ongoing challenges on the one hand and the continent’s wealth in terms of resources and potential on the other, the DIHAD International Scientific Advisory board has decided to have the 17th edition of DIHAD highlight selected areas of concern in Africa and review the aid that is brought to bear in attempts to effectively address them.'' '' We have included a vast array of partners in the discussions that are to take place during the event, including donors and recipients, aid practitioners and those evaluating the impact of aid, governments, international organizations, specialised agencies, NGOs, the Red Cross/Red Crescent movement, academics and the private sector."

In its 17th edition, DIHAD focuses its attention on many topics related to the theme ‘Aid, a focus on Africa’ during a few sessions such as ‘The Impact of Conflicts and Humanitarian Crises’, ‘The Impact of Climate Change’, ‘Population Growth, Urbanization, education and Employment’, ‘Aid Flows, Remittances, Trade, Investments and Economic Growth’, ‘Shaping African Futures, the SDGs and Beyond’, ‘Natural Resources, Water, Energy, and Land’ and ‘Contemporary and Future Health Challenges’ among a few others.

DIHAD is organized annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, and the 2020 edition is supported by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Dubai Future Council on Humanitarian Aid, Mohammed Bin Rashid al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Emirates Red Crescent, United Nations, Dubai Cares, International Humanitarian City and UNOCHA. The premier humanitarian event is sponsored by King Abdullah Humanitarian Foundation, Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Pathfinder International and Life for Relief and Development.