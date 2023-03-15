DIHAD 2023 witnesses signing of relief and humanitarian agreements

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) The second day of the 19th Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition – DIHAD 2023, witnessed the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding, including an MoU between the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation and the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations “MAPIM” to create the required framework for cooperation in humanitarian projects.

Under the supervision of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, an MoU was also signed between Dubai Charity and Al Tadawi Specialty Hospital to accommodate the needs of people who cannot pay for their treatments.

The signing was attended by Dr. Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director-General of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai; and Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of INDEX Holding.

In addition, an MoU was signed by the International Congress for Health Specialties (ICHS) and Apollo Hospital to collaborate on humanitarian camps, empower medical and health professionals through different educational opportunities, and work together to progress the health field.

The second day’s sessions concentrated on several issues, and attendees discussed harnessing resources to guarantee high-quality healthcare and education.

During a session entitled "Mobilising resources for a better future,” Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Al Ghurair Foundation, emphasised the moral imperative to provide the youth with access to high-quality education, saying, “We must act now to ensure this generation does not lose opportunities”.

Al Ghurair added, “Today, the Abdul Aziz Refugee Education Fund has supported 62,000 refugees and vulnerable youth in the UAE, Jordan, and Lebanon through strategic partnerships with 20 organisations.”

Francesco Rocca, President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC), highlighted the challenges the humanitarian sector is facing in covering the needs of communities at risk as the world faces a protracted crisis of economic degradation, poverty, food insecurity, lack of access to essential services like healthcare, and more.

Yerlan Baidaulet, Director-General of the Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS), discussed strategies for maintaining the humanitarian relief programmes for Afghanistan and ways to create a strong foundation and long-lasting partnership between nations to spread the message of peace.

The conference also hosted a session entitled "Children of DIHAD,” during which a group of children shared their vision and aspirations for the future and sustainable development. They discussed ways to harness resources to help developing countries and end the world's poverty crisis.