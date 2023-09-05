DIHAD Foundation promotes charitable endeavours in UAE and around Globe

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2023) DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation renewed its commitment to promoting the values of social responsibility and volunteerism on the International Day of Charity, an annual event observed on the 5th of September.

It conveyed an important message in the service of society, ensuring the continuation of the approach established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who consistently supported and encouraged charitable and humanitarian endeavours, significantly contributing to its integral part of national identity.

The International Day of Charity is a day to celebrate the UAE's commitment to humanitarianism. The UAE has a long history of giving and is committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through its humanitarian efforts. The UAE believes that charity is a humanitarian ideal derived from all types of kindness.

Under the banner of true Emirati identity, the UAE is at the forefront of countries that have strived to build the notion of philanthropy and make it a fundamental element of their culture and social conduct.

The UAE has significantly contributed to humanitarian action, resulting in numerous accomplishments.

Over the years, the UAE has consistently ranked as one of the top 10 largest donors.

Non-governmental and charitable organisations are crucial in facilitating effective humanitarian efforts in the UAE by organising donation campaigns and implementing various humanitarian projects. These endeavours exemplify the commitment of the UAE's wise leadership to assist individuals in need worldwide.

DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation is a distinguished charitable organisation that plays a prominent role in supporting the community and enhancing humanitarian efforts. The foundation carries a powerful message in promoting sustainable development through diverse initiatives and programmes to improve the quality of life in local and regional environments.

One of the most prominent activities and initiatives undertaken by DIHAD Foundation is the organisation of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition – DIHAD, organised by INDEX Conference and Exhibitions Org. LLC., - a member of INDEX Holding.

In 2023, DIHAD witnessed a record attendance that exceeded 12,000 visitors from over 110 countries, and 50 speakers of the world's most elite humanitarian professionals discussed vital topics during six key sessions, in addition to 16 innovative workshops that provided training and examined many important views and solutions in the field of energy and aid.

DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation strongly emphasises achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in its mission. Its major goal is to make a positive difference in the lives of individuals and communities devastated by natural or social calamities.

The foundation works hard to strengthen these communities and increase their resilience and flexibility by focusing on long-term reforms, raising educational and humanitarian standards, and offering support and charity endeavours.

On this momentous day, DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation aspires to further its role in creating a world that balances awareness and fairness among peoples through its 'DIHAD' projects. This includes assuring equal participation and inclusion regardless of race, religion, gender, or region. The foundation strives to create a sense of solidarity and social cooperation by combining efforts and engaging with local and regional partners, contributing to developing a humane and progressive society.

