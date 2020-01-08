DIHAD hosts Humanitarian Week in Dubai in March

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) "DIHAD Humanitarian Week", which includes, DIHAD World Children Marathon & International Humanitarian Hackathon 2020, will take place from 6th to 12th of March, 2020.

The event themed, "Aid, a focus on Africa", will focus on the most critical humanitarian challenges, exploring innovative ways to help the needy and making a real difference in the lives of the people in Africa. It will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the supervision and support of the Dubai Future Council on Humanitarian Aid, it was announced today at a press conference.

The press conference witnessed the attendance of a high-level delegation from Dubai Future Council on Humanitarian Aid including Moosa Khoory, Member of Dubai Future Council on Humanitarian Aid; Sara Al Sayegh, Director of Communications and Marketing Department at Dubai sports Council; Dr. Manal Omran Taryam, CEO and board Member – Noor Dubai Foundation; Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarooni, Director of the Emirates Red Crescent in Dubai; Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Chairman of INDEX Holding, Executive Chairman of DIHAD and DISAB and Goodwill Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, and other members of the Dubai Future Council on Humanitarian Aid, among senior officials and media executives.

During the press conference, it was revealed that the DIHAD World Children Marathon will be held on 6th March from 06:00 to 10:00 at the Happiness Street in Dubai. The four-kilometre run is expected to attract over 10,000 people from over 202 nationalities, who aim to contribute to the brighter future of children in Africa.

The two-day International Humanitarian Hackathon focuses on the "Humanitarian challenges in Africa" and will be held on 10th and 11th March, 2020.

The hackathon will be held under three separate tracks, Technology, Humanitarian Used Devices, and Innovative Ideas/Concepts, and is specifically designed to create solutions to humanitarian challenges in Africa and the rest of the world.

Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the Dubai Future Council on Humanitarian Aid and the Assistant Secretary-General of the Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said, "DIHAD has become one of the most pivotal humanitarian platforms where the best minds gather under one roof to offer their valuable insights and experiences in the field of humanitarian work, as well as set practical strategies and develop robust approaches to overcome the most significant humanitarian challenges."

Dr. Taryam said, "With an emphasis on Africa, the participants will be provided challenges from the field of humanitarian work targeting multiple aspects ranging from education and accessibility to health care, climate change, water supply and disaster response. The winners will be supported by the Dubai Future Foundation and partners to develop a prototype of the innovative idea which is expected to be put to use before the next DIHAD in 2021."

Dr. Al Madani said, "Over the years, DIHAD has been highly successful in providing support to thousands of needy individuals and communities by bringing together over 640 participating non-governmental associations, companies, suppliers and international brands from across the world."

DIHAD is annually organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, and the 2020 edition is supported by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the United Nations, the UAE Red Crescent Authority, International Humanitarian City, Dubai Cares, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and Noor Dubai Foundation.