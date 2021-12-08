DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation signs cooperation with International Humanitarian City

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation, which focuses on the creation and development of bringing public and private organizations together to collaborate and build long term humanitarian partnerships, signed a Memorandum of Understanding today with the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, the largest humanitarian hub in the world, to strengthen cooperation between the two institutions in the field of humanitarian work.

This agreement stems from the desire of both parties to establish an integrated model for the exchange of experiences in the field of charitable affairs, and to achieve the concept of cooperation and partnership between bodies and associations specialized in the field of community service, through the provision of humanitarian and charitable services.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding signed by Dr. Abdul Salam Al-Madani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation, Goodwill Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), and Chairman of INDEX Holding, and Mr. Giuseppe Saba, CEO of the International Humanitarian City, both parties will share their expertise in the humanitarian field as DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation will support International Humanitarian City in all aspects, including their participation in the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD), thus promoting effective action in the humanitarian sector.

For his part, Dr. Abdul Salam Al-Madani said: "The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding follows the wise vision and strategic directions of the UAE in the field of strengthening humanitarian work, and we at DIHAD are keen to strengthen cooperation and coordination with the International Humanitarian City to serve charitable fields.

"

"Such effective partnerships contribute to enriching knowledge in the field of humanitarian work. In the first half of 2021, the sector's aid reached more than 46 million Dirhams, creating meaningful and constructive alliances with national companies and institutions to coordinate their programs, unify their positions on humanitarian issues of common interest, and adopt the best solutions to deal with and address them," he added.

Mr. Giuseppe Saba, CEO of International Humanitarian City, said: "We are pleased to collaborate with the very recently established "DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation" DIHAD is granting since many years one of the most relevant platforms of information and experience sharing for the humanitarian community"

He added: "Through our partnership, we hope to enhance the level of readiness and responsiveness to emergency humanitarian needs, to enhance the efficiency of humanitarian relief work and to continue to create awareness on the humanitarian action."

The event concluded with a tour organized by International Humanitarian City, which showcased different innovative aid methods that are being used by the humanitarian hub.

The Geneva-based DIHAD Foundation for Sustainable Humanitarian Development was launched in October 2021 to encourage and support all humanitarian initiatives globally that present and plan for sustainable and innovative projects that will organically grow and create enhanced possibilities for all stakeholders.