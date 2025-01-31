DIHAD, Zayed University discuss role of international relations in addressing global humanitarian challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) A high-level panel discussion titled The Role of International Relations in Addressing Global Humanitarian Challenges was held today at Zayed University in Dubai.

Organised by DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation in collaboration with Zayed University, the event examined the role of international relations and diplomacy in strengthening global cooperation to tackle humanitarian crises effectively.

The discussion highlighted the need to enhance international partnerships to mitigate the impact of conflicts and crises, ensuring effective humanitarian aid delivery. In an increasingly complex global landscape, diplomacy and international relations remain crucial in fostering peace and stability.

The DIHAD+ Dubai Panel Discussion is part of the DIHAD+ global initiative, which promotes knowledge exchange and collaboration among humanitarian experts and organisations. Following the launch of DIHAD+ Rome at Luiss University in Italy in 2024, DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation continues to expand its partnerships, providing platforms to address pressing global challenges.

Mohamed Hussain Shareef, Ambassador of the Maldives to the UAE, underscored the role of diplomacy in humanitarian efforts, stating, “Tactful and sustained diplomacy in bilateral and multilateral relations forges mutual understanding and trust, which is pivotal in delivering timely humanitarian assistance in times of crises, conflict and catastrophe.”

Khaled Al Attar, Director-General of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, emphasised the role of global partnerships in addressing humanitarian challenges. He highlighted the impact of the first-ever Master’s Degree Programme in Sustainable Humanitarian Action, offered by DIHAD Humanitarian College, in shaping future leaders.

“Through DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, we forge global partnerships that empower us to confront humanitarian challenges with greater sustainability and impact. Collaboration among the public and private sectors and civil society organisations is indispensable to achieving a truly comprehensive and effective humanitarian response,” he noted.

Stephan Andreson, Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) UAE Office and Representative to the GCC Region, stressed the urgency of international cooperation in addressing food insecurity, stating, “In a world where food insecurity has reached unprecedented levels, the role of international partnerships and diplomacy is more critical than ever. By bridging the gap between humanitarian assistance and sustainable development, WFP is not only saving lives but also creating pathways for resilient, hunger-free communities.”

Michael Allen, Acting Vice-President of Zayed University, highlighted the importance of the panel in empowering students, stating, “This partnership with DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation reflects our shared commitment to equipping the next generation with the knowledge, skills and practical experience required to address global humanitarian challenges. By fostering hands-on learning and engagement with leading experts, we empower Zayed University students to contribute to sustainable humanitarian practices locally and globally.”

The discussions underscored the UAE’s leadership in addressing global challenges through a visionary and sustainable humanitarian diplomatic approach. The panel explored strategies to enhance this model and refine international cooperation mechanisms.

The DIHAD+ Dubai Panel Discussion reaffirmed the critical role of international relations in fostering peace, advancing sustainable development, and strengthening crisis response efforts. It convened representatives from governments, international organisations, NGOs, academia, and the private sector to discuss the impact of diplomacy and policymaking in conflict resolution, disaster response, and humanitarian development. The session provided a dynamic platform for exchanging innovative ideas and forming partnerships to enhance the effectiveness of global humanitarian efforts.