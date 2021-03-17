DIHF will kick off tomorrow alongside 17th edition of $4 million Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) The international equine industry, horse riders and fans of equestrian sports are set to attend the 16th Dubai International Horse Fair (DIHF) and the 17th Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship, which get underway tomorrow, representing the first international equine industry event since 2019.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, the events run until 20th March, 2021, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Supporting a global equine industry delivering approximately US$300 billion in economic value, the 2021 edition of the Dubai International Horse Fair will feature the finest breeds of horses in the world, as well as renowned brands specialising in state-of-the-art stables, feed, riding apparel and the latest equine products and horse therapies, as well as leading equestrian artists, including Al Khail Equestrian Equipment, Nutriscience, Aayan Equestrian Club and many more.

Since its launch in 2004 under royal patronage, the Dubai International Horse Fair has been at the heart of the middle East equestrian industry and is the only trade show in the region where suppliers of equestrian products and services can meet the most successful and influential owners, breeders, stables and clubs. Taking place alongside DIHF, and with $4 million in prize money, the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship will present majestic Arabian horses worth an estimated $1 million to $2 million to horse enthusiasts the world over, displaying the beauty, agility and heritage of purebred Arabian horses.

The ever-popular Dubai International Horse Fair auction will return once again and is set to offer over 70 Arabian purebred horses from local studs for viewing, bidding and buying.

The DIHF has become a key meeting point for established and emerging artists, designers and creative innovators to showcase their imagination through galleries and art spaces including Wood Sculpture by Tunikov, SARAI Gallery and Galerie A.

Leadouze. International and local artists will present their finest equestrian masterpieces at the dedicated DIHF Art Gallery, where painters, sculptors and sketch artists from the UAE, India, Finland, Thailand, France and Italy will unveil their horse-themed pieces. The DIHF will also host workshops from Funun Arts, the non-profit platform where artists exhibit their talents in an environment that fosters their creativity.

The DIHF will host a series of exciting spectacles, including tricks and stunts from the Dubai Police K9 dog unit, while the Heritage Village will delve into the UAE’s rich association with horses as well as providing a glimpse into Dubai’s maritime history. Young horse lovers can receive the perfect introduction to riding with horse and pony rides, as well as enjoying the petting zoo for children and the all-new horse trick riding show.

Asma Al Sharif, Group Portfolio Director, Dubai World Trade Centre, said, "We are delighted to host the 16th edition of the Dubai International Horse Fair, which will be an essential platform in reinvigorating the region’s growing equine sector following the challenges of 2020. The Middle East’s passion for the equestrian sector is evident from the way that the Dubai International Horse Fair has grown to host the world’s leading owners, breeders, stables and horse enthusiasts. We are proud to welcome exhibitors, buyers, breeders and enthusiasts who come to network, grow their businesses and build unique opportunities."

The DIHF 2021 is being held under stringent safety and hygiene protocols. The DWTC has proven its capability to curate the safest face-to-face business environment and deliver world-class events with the highest safety protocols.