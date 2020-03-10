Diligent testing reveals 15 new COVID-19 cases, individuals were all under quarantine following travel: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced 15 new cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19, in the UAE on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the Ministry, the individuals - who were traveling prior to their entry into the UAE - were placed under quarantine as suspected cases subsequent to their entry into the UAE. Following diligent testing and monitoring, the individuals were confirmed positive with COVID-19, it added.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the UAE has now reached 74, 12 of which have fully recovered, the MoHAP statement affirmed.

The 15 individuals diagnosed with the new coronavirus include three Italians, two Emiratis, two Sri Lankans, two British, two Indians, one German, one South African, one Tanzanian and one Iranian.

MoHAP confirmed that the cases are being monitored, and individuals are currently in a stable condition and are receiving all necessary health care required.

MoHAP assured that medical facilities have been equipped with all the necessary medical equipment and supplies to provide care and take all measures required to deal with COVID-19, including airborne infection isolation rooms, following World Health Organisation, WHO, standards.

The Ministry advised the members of the general public to adhere to preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands; when coughing and sneezing to cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue and discarding of the tissue immediately; and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources, and avoid the spreading of misinformation.