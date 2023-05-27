UrduPoint.com

DIMC To Organise The 32nd Edition Of Al Gaffal 60ft Dhow Race Next Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2023 | 09:30 AM

DIMC to organise the 32nd edition of Al Gaffal 60ft Dhow Race next Tuesday

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2023) DUBAI, 27th May, 2023 (WAM) â€“ The organising committee of the 32nd edition of Al Gaffal 60ft Dhow Race at Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) to hold the race on Tuesday, 30th of May 2023, and Wednesday , 31st of May to be a Lay Day. The committee will later notify the participants of the timing of the Technical Inspection at Sir Bu Na'air Islands.

This decision is based on the current sea conditions and is made to ensure the safety of all participants and boats.

Organised annually by the Dubai International Marine Club, the event takes place at the end of the marine sports season.

The iconic annual race has made significant contributions to reviving the UAEâ€™s marine heritage. The race, which has grown in popularity over the years, celebrates the role the sea has played in the society, culture and economy of the nation throughout its past.

The tournament will chart a course of 53 nautical miles starting from Sir Bu Nair Island, passing through Crescent Moon Island, and ending on the Burj Al Arab.

