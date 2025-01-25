Diplomacy Lab hosts fireside chat with UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner at Davos 2025

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) The Diplomacy Lab initiative, hosted a fireside chat with Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), during the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting 2025.

The session, titled “Safeguarding People and Planet: The Role of Humanitarian Development in an Uncertain World,” delved into pivotal themes such as rebuilding trust, investing in people, and safeguarding the planet.

These conversations underscored the global imperative to mitigate risks and strengthen resilience amid unprecedented geopolitical, economic, and environmental crises.

In a year marked by significant conflicts across Europe and the middle East, coupled with extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change, the fireside chat emphasised the urgent need for comprehensive and inclusive humanitarian development policies.

Steiner stressed the importance of empowering local communities, fostering innovative solutions, and implementing policies that create safe and secure livelihoods for those most vulnerable.

The discussion also shed light on the disproportionate effects of climate change on developing nations, calling for actionable strategies that integrate environmental sustainability with socioeconomic progress.

Steiner praised the UAE for its forward-thinking approach to these issues and its efforts to foster international collaboration for meaningful change.

The fireside chat is a testament to the UAE’s steadfast commitment to advancing humanitarian diplomacy and sustainable development on the global stage. As a nation at the forefront of climate action and development initiatives, the UAE continues to champion pragmatic and inclusive solutions that tackle the root causes of instability and build long-term resilience.

Achim Steiner is the current Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and is widely regarded as a prominent global leader in sustainable development. Steiner leads the UNDP’s efforts to foster human development, eliminate poverty, and support nations in tackling economic, social, and environmental challenges.

The UNDP plays a critical role in delivering technical and policy support to governments with the objective of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. This is achieved through promoting good governance, building local capacities, and encouraging innovation to address pressing global challenges such as climate change, inequality, and poverty.