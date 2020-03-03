UrduPoint.com
Diplomat Says Sheikh Mohamed’s Phone Call To Chinese President 'sent Positive Signal To World'

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 02:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) A phone call from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Chinese President, Xi Jinping, last week has sent a "positive signal to the international community," according to a Chinese diplomat.

"It has sent to the international community a positive signal that China and UAE are working hand in hand to overcome difficulties through thick and thin," Ni Jian, the Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, said in a statement issued to Emirates news Agency, WAM.

The telephone call made on 25th February, as the Chinese are sparing no effort to fight the new coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

"Epidemic knows no border; disease is no lonely island; virus is a common enemy for mankind," Ni Jian affirmed.

"President Xi noted that guided by the spirit of a community with a shared future for mankind, China has not only been doing its best to protect the lives and health of its own people, but made positive contributions to safeguarding global public health security," he added.

Chinese ambassador also said his country would continue to take concrete measures to protect the life and health of foreign nationals in China.

"China will be in close touch with the UAE on the epidemic situation and stands ready to share its experience and best practices on prevention and treatment," he said.

"Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed offered public support to China’s epidemic control efforts at the first instance.

"In the phone call, he also extended his heartfelt condolences on the death of the victims and wished quick recovery to the ill.

"He reaffirmed the UAE's solidarity with China on addressing the repercussions of the outbreak and its readiness to provide all needed support in this regard."

The phone call shored up confidence and determination of both nations, he emphasised.

President Xi stressed that China has always placed the lives and health of the people in the first place, and has given full play to its institutional strengths and adopted the most comprehensive, rigorous and thorough prevention and control measures to resolutely contain the spread of the epidemic, the ambassador explained.

"Sheikh Mohamed praised China's efforts to contain and combat the virus, expressing his confidence in its ability to overcome this crisis and take all measures in support of international efforts to curb the spread of the virus outbreak," he continued.

"Sheikh Mohamed believes that under the strong leadership of President Xi, the Chinese people will surely defeat the epidemic at an early date," the envoy concluded.

