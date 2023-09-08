Diplomats to engage in dynamic talks hosted by Department of Government Relations at IGCF 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2023) During the upcoming 12th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) — which will take place between September 13-14 under the theme 'Today's Resources, Tomorrow's Wealth' — the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah (DGR) will bring together a diverse selection of diplomats and international relations experts to deliberate on the pivotal role of diplomatic communication in shaping policies and legislation.

The DGR will host a diverse itinerary of activities at the ‘Connecting Nations, Building Relations’ hall under the theme “Diplomatic communication: cross-border experiences”.

The programme will include four panel discussions on topics that aim to advance sustainable development goals and tackle the challenges associated with achieving them.

The discussions will reflect the department's vision of strengthening diplomatic relations with countries worldwide, establishing common ties with nations, peoples, and cultures, as well as learning from international development experiences to strengthen cooperation mechanisms, build international partnerships, and adopt the best global development practices in Sharjah and the UAE.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, said: “Enhancing international relations between Sharjah and the world is a top priority for us. We work closely with all government and semi-governmental entities in the emirate to achieve this goal. The IGCF is a highly important platform in this regard, and strengthens Sharjah's presence as a leading city on the global map, highlighting its developmental and cultural identity. This year, we have a particular focus on the role of communication in international diplomacy and the exchange of experiences between cities and countries around the world.”

“Sharjah has a long and successful history of development, which spans over fifty years, and has presented a qualitative and a leading model in many vital sectors. and its relations with countries worldwide have had a tangible impact on the success of this model. Our relations with other countries have played a major role in this success. We believe that international meetings and discussions are essential for sharing best practices and turning successes into valuable lessons. That's why we are organising activities that bring together experts and diplomats with exceptional backgrounds and experience worldwide,” Sheikh Fahim explained.

On the first day of the IGCF, the DGR will host a session titled “Experience of Costa Rica and Sharjah in sustainable food security: Processes and practices that make a Difference.” The session will feature Francisco J.

Chacon Hernandez, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica to the UAE, and will be moderated by Sarah Forster, Deputy National Editor, The National newspaper. The speakers will discuss the experiences of Sharjah and Costa Rica in achieving sustainable food security. They will talk about the challenges they faced, the solutions they implemented, and the lessons they learned, highlighting the importance of cross-border cooperation in addressing the challenges of food security.

The second discussion on Day 1 of IGCF will focus on the strong diplomatic, cultural, and trade relations between Sharjah and South Korea, under the title “Relations between Sharjah and South Korea”.

The session feature Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR), and Yoo Jehseung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, and moderated by Qaswa Al Khalili, the Editor-in-Chief of “Evening with Qaswa” on CBC channel.

The speakers will discuss the history of relations between the two countries, the key drivers of cooperation, and the future prospects for collaboration.

This session is a valuable opportunity to learn more about the strong ties between Sharjah and South Korea, and to explore the potential for further cooperation between the two countries.

DGR's activities continue on Day 2 with a panel discussion titled “UAE & Japan: Cross-Cultural Education in a Globalised World.” Speakers; Akio Isomata, Japanese Ambassador to the UAE and Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) and President of Sharjah Education academy (SEA); will discuss the role of international diplomacy in exchanging expertise and identifying best practices in the field of education to build new generations capable of leading their countries. The session will be moderated by Sky news Arabia anchor, Micha Jawich.

To conclude its participation in the IGCF, the DGR will host a session titled “Scarcity in the midst of abundance: Deciphering the water security paradox.”

The session will feature Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and will be moderated by Michella Haddad, anchor of Sky News Arabia.

The speakers will discuss the challenges of water security in the 21st century. They will talk about the paradox of water scarcity in the midst of abundance, and the need for a more holistic approach to water management. They will also discuss the role of government communication in driving positive change to achieve water security, particularly Switzerland's experience in this regard.

