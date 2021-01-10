DIP’s 7th energised DEWA substation increases power generation capacity by 16.66%

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2021) Dubai Investments Park (DIP), the unique integrated commercial, industrial and residential community in the middle East, wholly-owned by Dubai Investments PJSC, has increased the power generation capacity across DIP by 16.66 percent, facilitating a total power load of 1050 megavolt-amperes (MVA), with the 7th energised DEWA substation.

As part of the ongoing strategic initiatives with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), strengthening the grid and ensuring a reliable and efficient power supply, the 132/11 KV (Kilovolt) gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substation, located in DIP 1, has been engineered to meet the needs of the industrial, commercial and residential sectors across DIP. Set up by a DEWA-approved contractor and a specialist in the field of 132 kV substation projects worldwide, the contract covered the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the 132/11kV substation.

Commenting on the successful operation of the substation, Omar Al Mesmar, General Manager, Dubai Investments Park, said, "This project is part of DIP’s relentless pursuit to enhance and provide advanced and integrated infrastructure for electricity and water according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and safety.

The 7th operational DEWA substation, will increase transformation capacity, boost the efficiency of power grids in the area, and enhance power capacity, facilitating improved services to existing tenants and new tenants and is in line with the sustainable development needs of DIP."

The substation has a conversion capacity of 150 megavolt-amperes (MVA) with 18 kilometres of 132kV cables to connect with DEWA’s network.

The substations in DIP make electricity available to more than 10,000 tenants and sub-tenants and more than 160,000 residents, for nearly 24 hours a day, facilitating a conducive environment across DIP.

With the substation, a total load capacity of 1050 megavolt-amperes (MVA) will be provided across DIP, as part of the efforts to enhance services and operations.

DIP remains committed to its strategy to enhance infrastructure facilities, to meet the various demands and requirements, strengthening its competitiveness with a focus on a green economy.